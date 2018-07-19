Too Faced Palettes Are 35% Off At Ulta & You Can Get One For Less Than $25

In case you haven't heard, there's a new go-to spot for beauty sales, and it may surprise you. While drugstores and big box retailers like Wal-Mart and Target will always have amazing deals, Ulta has truly been stepping up their sale game, and now every Too Faced palette is 35 percent off. Yes, really. The brand's collection of palettes is on a pretty major sale at the beauty store, and you should totally be taking advantage.

If you haven't been shopping at Ulta lately, you should be. The drugstore meets high-end retailer has turned into a sale lovers heaven as of late. Not only do they commonly offer buy one, get one or buy two, get one deals on their affordable merchandise, but their mix of affordable beauty and higher end options make it the best place to mix and match for your budget.

Now, they're offering some of those high-end goods for a heck of a good discount. All of Ulta's Too Faced palettes are on sale for 35 percent off right now, and you can get a palette for under $25! From face palettes to eyeshadows, Ulta actually has both up for grabs, It's just a matter of which one you choose.

According to an e-mail blast from the retailer, the sale will continue all the way until July 21, so you've got some time to shop all of the palettes. However, with such a large price reduction on a popular brand like Too Faced, these babies selling out wouldn't exactly be a shock.

Perhaps the best part about the palette sale (other than, you know, the sale itself), is that it's not just limited to eyeshadow palettes. Nope, you can get your face highlighted, blushed, and contoured, too. The Too Faced Natural Face palette is up for grabs as is the Sweet Peach Glow palette. If you've been looking to snag a highlighter or a bronzer for a great price for all of your summer looks, now is your chance.

While you may be thinking this deal is too good to be true. It's not. There is only a single caveat to this sale. Too Faced is known for their peach themed goods, and if you've kept up with the brand, you know they released an entirely new range of peach products this past year including the Just Peachy Mattes palette. Unfortunately, you won't be able to get your hands on items from that collection. Why? They're a Sephora exclusive. Don't worry, though. The OG Sweet Peach palette is one of the items that's up for grabs at Ulta.

If you love Too Faced or just can't resist a good sale, the 35 percent off deal at Ulta is definitely can't miss. Get your entire look taken care of with a face or eye palette, and if you've got some of those Ultamate Rewards points hanging out, you may just be able to get these beauties for even cheaper than you imagined. Now, it's just time for you to grab your credit card and get to shopping.