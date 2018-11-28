How would you celebrate if you had just played a show to more than 20,000 fans at New York City's renowned Madison Square Garden? Pop bottles? Hit up the clubs? Throw a massive rager? Well, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott celebrated his concert at MSG by ... watching Netflix, according to Jenner's Instagram. Because apparently they are very much grown-up adults now. Having a baby will do that to you, huh?

Both Jenner and baby Stormi have been accompanying Scott while he tours in support of his new album Astroworld, and it seems like it's been one hell of a family vacation so far. The jet-setting trio recently landed in New York for Scott's double-night stop, and no one was more excited than the rapper's two biggest fans.

Before the show, Jenner shared a sultry photo of herself waiting for her man to take the stage and captioned the pic, "the look ya give when ur hubby is performing at madison square garden tonight." You'd think that they'd have big plans to celebrate after the conclusion of such a momentous occasion, but as it turns out — not so much.

Also, it's worth noting that even though Jenner referred to Scott as her "hubby" in the post, neither she nor Scott have confirmed that they've walked down the aisle. On the other hand, Scott *did* refer to Jenner as his "beautiful wife" during an on-stage shoutout at another recent concert stop, Cosmopolitan reported, so who knows.

Anyway, after the concert was over, Jenner posted two more snaps from MSG. The first was a sweet pic of her planting a kiss on Scott's cheek back-stage, and if you click through the gallery, the second revealed the couple's post-show plans: Netflix and chill.

Taken from Scott's tour bus, both he and Jenner appear to have their sneakers kicked up on the seats in front of them in an upright lounging position. Their attention is turned to the flat-screen mounted on the wall, and on said flat-screen is the unmistakable presence of Netflix — and, more specifically, Narcos: Mexico.

Stormi isn't even a year old yet, so it actually kind of makes sense that the new parents opted to keep their celebration low-key. You can't exactly throw down hard-core when there's a baby on the bus. Although, Stormi seems to throw down pretty hard herself, if Scott's videos of his daughter are any indication.

The rapper posted two short clips of Stormi watching him perform from back-stage, and that little girl was lo-ving-it. The first video shows Stormi grinning from ear-to-ear, and bouncing up and down as her dad talks to the crowd. The second video, though — the second video is precious beyond belief.

Stormi can still be seen grinning from ear-to-ear, still bouncing up and down, but as Scott performed "Quintana" she just absolutely lost it. She squealed, she pumped her first, and then she screamed "dada" at the very end. It will make your heart melt. "MSG ALL RAGERS INCLUDED," Scott captioned the videos.

They came, they raged, they watched Netflix on the bus. Can't wait to see how these two decide to turn up next.