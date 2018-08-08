On the heels of news that Jennifer Lopez will become the recipient of this year's Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, MTV announced that Travis Scott will perform at 2018 MTV Video Music Awards show on Monday, Aug. 20. Rolling Stone notes that the "Goosebumps" rapper is set to take the stage at the ceremony to perform a mashup of songs from his album, Astroworld, which was released earlier this month.

Scott's highly-anticipated Astroworld project was met with great reception upon its release on Aug. 2 and is quickly closing in on the number one spot on the Top 200 Albums Chart, according to Billboard. The site also points out that Scott’s album is predicted to have sold 450,000 equivalent album units earned in its first week alone, making it the third-biggest week of 2018 for an album, following the debuts of Drake's Scorpion album, which sold 732,000, and fellow VMA performer Post Malone's Beerbongs & Bentleys (461,000).

2018 has certainly been one hell of a year for Scott, who also welcomed his daughter Stormi with girlfriend Kylie Jenner back on February 1 of this year. Scott and Jenner appear to have become inseparable Stormi's arrival which means the lip kit mogul will likely be on hand at the event to watch her bae's live performance.

Scott and Jenner's newly-minted role as one of the most influential power couples was recently cemented with the reveal of their August GQ cover which offered fans a rare glimpse into their typically quiet romance. It seems that Jenner has also been hugely supportive of Scott's latest music release. She was right by his side at his album's listening party in Chicago on Aug. 2 as evidenced by video which surfaced of the two sharing a few sweet moments of PDA at the event. For his part, Scott also appears to be a doting boyfriend, showing Jenner some major love on the album's track, "Sicko Mode" where he shouted out her recent accomplishment of being referred to as Forbes' youngest self-made billionaire at the age of 21. In the very last line of the song's final verse, he raps:

"Passes to my daughter, Imma show her what it took / Baby mama cover Forbes, got these other b*tches shook"

With his VMA appearance, Scott will join the previously announced performances of: Shawn Mendes, Ariana Grande, Logic and Jennifer Lopez. MTV's statement also reveals that Post Malone is scheduled to perform an unnamed song from his hugely successful album Beerbongs & Bentleys, which was released this past April. While this is Scott's second appearance at the awards ceremony, the moment will mark Malone's VMA debut.

The night appears to be a big one for the entire genre of hip-hop music. This year's VMA nominations are being led by rapper Cardi B., who received a total of 10 nods. The Carters aka Beyoncé and JAY-Z received eight nominations, while both Childish Gambino and Drake earned seven each.

It's going to be a big night indeed as many of the industry's biggest stars are expected to be the building at New York's Radio City Music Hall for the annual event. With the addition of Travis Scott now brought into the fold, things just got that much more exciting,