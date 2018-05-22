Trevor Noah Had A ‘Black Panther' Cameo & Fans Can’t Believe They Missed It

More than three months following its release, details surrounding Marvel's Black Panther film continue to shock and amaze fans. As if its star studded casting, which included the likes of Chadwick Boseman, Forest Whitaker, Angela Bassett and Michael B. Jordan, wasn't enough, recent news that Trevor Noah also had a cameo in Black Panther seems to be a tidbit that no one ever saw coming.

The film, which was deservedly noted for its intriguing storyline and prolific messages, became one of the most viewed films of 2018 as many returned to the theater to see the movie over and over again. To date, Black Panther has grossed more than $1.3 billion worldwide, becoming the number one movie of the year, thus far, according to Box Office Mojo. The outlet also points out that the movie currently stands as third highest grossing domestic film of all time. Despite the repeated viewing from fans, Noah's involvement was seemingly missed by many who were amazed to later find out that The Daily Show host had a role in the critically acclaimed movie.

Although Noah's appearance didn't actually take place in the physical form, Mashable points out that his voice played a pretty vital role in the film's apex where he was featured as “Griot” — the voice of the Wakandan ship that was piloted by Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) during the epic war in Wakanda.

The revelation of Noah's contribution to the film came as a huge surprise to many as it has basically been flying under the radar for months. Many shocked viewers took to social media to share their shock about Noah being a part of the BP plotline.

AV Club indicates that Noah has never once made mention of his participation in Black Panther despite engaging in several on-air discussions on his personal thoughts about the film. During a behind-the-scenes segment from a February 2018 episode of The Daily Show, Noah praised the film and explained how it was an "extra special" moment in entertainment - particularly black people. Per Comicbook.com, he shared:

“It’s an amazing Marvel film. It’s one of those things where I guess some people got too hyped up the wrong way about it and they’re like, ‘So is it a black film?’ It’s like, no, it’s a film. It’s the same way Wonder Woman was a dope movie and if you were a woman, it was extra special, you get what I’m saying? Black people are just like, ‘Yeah, it’s a dope movie, and if you’re black, this is an amazing movie,’ that’s all it is.”

Offering a response to haters of the film who attempted to attack the importance of Black Panther's narrative, Noah continued:

“Then you get some people, you get some random people be like, ‘Oh, can you imagine if white people made their own movie?’ You mean, movies? Is that what you mean, movies? Is that what you’re saying? It’s like, no, man, it’s just a fun movie, everyone can go, you have a good time. Black people enjoying themselves, it was dope.”

The outlet goes on to explain that Noah even went as far as to gush about the film's use of Xhosa, the official language of his native Johannesburg, without uttering a single word about being involved in the storyline.

According to Comcibook.com, Noah went on to say:

“It was extra special for me because the people speak Xhosa in the movie. There were subtitles, and I was like, I don’t need your subtitles! I don’t need your subtitles! This is just for me right now! Nobody else listen! This reminds me of my mom.”

While Black Panther has, no doubt, become one of the most important and widely revered movies of this year, Trevor Noah's involvement appears to have made the move that much more special for fans.