The 'ship rankings have sailed. In a press release provided to Bustle, Tumblr unveiled its most popular 'ships of the year — and no, we are not talking about some official ranking of yachts. We are talking about real and fictional pop culture duos that fans want to see together, the romances audiences are rooting for. Some 'ships come true. Other 'ships remain a figment of the fan’s imagination. And out of all of the 'ships the internet has to offer, 100 made Tumblr’s year-end list.

Whether you regularly keep up with the 'ships, or you assumed this whole 'shipping thing involved packing peanuts and pouches of silica gel, Tumblr’s ranking of 'ships is sure to illuminate and intrigue. (Did you know the 'ship name for Gotham’s Oswald Cobblepot and Edward Nygma is “Nygmobblepot”? You did? Well, it looks like at least one of us *points to self* was late to the Nygmobblepot 'ship name party, but better late than never. Oh, and that 'ship is at No. 62.) The names of the 'ships, the pairings themselves, the rankings — there is a lot of stuff to parse.

As for the most 'shipped pairing of 2018? That would be “Klance,” Keith and Lance of Voltron: Legendary Defender. And right behind “Klance” is “Reylo,” the 'ship of Rey and Kylo Ren. While we’re on the subject of Star Wars, Rey’s nemesis pops up again at No. 35 with “Kylux,” the pairing of Kylo Ren and General Hux.

Let's get back to Voltron for a second, because that show's up to its eyeballs in 'ship. The No. 5 'ship is Keith and Shiro ("Sheith"), No. 40 is Shiro and Lance ("Shance"), No. 43 is Adam and Shiro ("Adashi"), No. 45 is Pidge and Lance ("Plance"), No. 51 is Allura and Lotor ("Lotura"), No. 71 is Allura and Lance ("Allurance"), and No. 83 is Shiro and Princess Allura ("Shallura").

You know what else is all over Tumblr's list? Marvel 'ships, that's what. There’s Steve Rogers and Bucky Barnes (“Stucky”) at No. 10, Venom and Eddie Brock (“Symbrock”) at No. 14, Iron Man and Dr. Strange (“IronStrange”) at No. 18, Thor and Loki (“Thorki”) at No. 22, Steve Rogers and Tony Stark (“Stony”) at No. 24, and Spider-Man and Deadpool (“Spideypool”) at No. 28.

And the pop culture couples keep on coupling. The 'ship of Draco Malfoy and Harry Potter, which goes by “Drarry,” is at No. 21, and “Wolfstar,” the pairing of Remus Lupin and Sirius Black, is at No. 53. Steven Universe's Lapis Lazuli and Peridot ("Lapidot") is No. 33, and Ruby and Sapphire ("Rupphire") is at No. 81. "Peraltiago," which is Jake Peralta and Amy Santiago of Brooklyn Nine-Nine is No. 85. And No. 97 is Star Trek's James Kirk and Spock, aka "Spirk."

Yes, Riverdale heads, there are some Riverdale pairings here, too. “Choni” (aka Cheryl Blossom and Toni Topaz) are No. 13, and “Bughead” (aka Betty Cooper and Jughead Jones) are at No. 23. The real-life “Bughead” also made the cut: “Sprousehart,” the couple name for actors Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart, is at No. 20.

And there's a lot more 'ship where those came from. Happy 'shipping to all, and to all a good 'ship.