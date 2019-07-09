Ariana Grande is no stranger to posing for magazine covers, but now, someone near and dear to her heart is getting his chance to truly shine. It's happening, everyone. Grande's dog, Toulouse, posed for a Vogue cover with his owner, and not only does it seem like the "Breathin'" singer is definitely a proud parent, but fans are psyched about it, too, and they're already sharing their feelings on Twitter.

Grande shared the cover on Instagram on Tuesday morning, and her four-legged friend is front and center. In the photo, Grande's posing in a black wide-brimmed hat on the beach, keeping her look simple with a black dress and minimal makeup. And there on her lap is Toulouse, posing with his mom and looking directly into the camera. And if you have a pet, you know how difficult making that happen can be, so major props to this dog, Grande, and the Vogue team.

"Thanks for allowing me to be in the background of Toulouse’s first Vogue cover," Grande wrote in her caption, thanking Annie Leibovitz for taking the photo and Rob Haskell for writing the story.

And truly, this cover is a masterpiece. It's easy to see why fans are already loving it.

