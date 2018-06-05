For years, The Sims has been one our of favorite ways to kill time and accomplish nothing. We lovingly talk about our Sims characters as if they were real people (because they are), often choosing the animated graphics over their flesh and blood counterparts, because why wouldn't we? It makes sense, then, when one of them dies, we have a hard time processing. And Sims don't die like normal people. Oh no. That much we know from one Twitter thread garnering attention, which highlighted the weirdest ways Sims have died. And when I tell you it gets weird, I mean it.

It all started with Twitter user Jay, who — in a series of hilarious tweets — shared the story of their Sims family, finding a new husband, and the hilarity than ensued. Take the time to read all of it if you want to laugh until you pee.

What got people talking most, though, was the way one of Jay's Sims died. It prompted other players to share their own stories, and that's when I realized: The Sims knows no boundaries when it comes to killing off characters.

For reasons unbeknownst to me, the Sims creators decided that dying peacefully in their sleep of natural causes wasn't an option. No, they needed to spice things up. They needed to keep us on our toes.

That's the only explanation I can think of for why they would decide that death by BBQ is a suitable way to cross over into the next dimension.

Death isn't the end — it's just the close of one chapter before another begins. At least... that's all I can hope, because otherwise, these deaths are just plain miserable.

1 Catching On Fire This was the tweet that started it all. Normally, when someone tells you you're on fire, it's a good thing. I'm just going to ask the question we're all too scared to ask: are the hot dogs okay?

2 Killed In A BBQ Was this the same BBQ that killed the guy making the hot dogs? Just wondering. Let's cut the boyfriend some slack. He was probably beside himself with grief... wondering what he was going to have for dinner.

3 Hit By A Satellite I have so many questions. For starters, what kind of satellite? Was it for cable? That could be a real inconvenience to everyone else in the household who was just settling down on the couch. Just saying.

4 Fixing The Refrigerator What a lousy way to go. Imagine. You're minding your own business, just trying to figure out why the light doesn't turn on whenever someone opens the door, and bam — next thing you know, you're cashing in your chips.

5 Being Too Happy This Sim had it way better than the baby daddy who died making hot dogs. If you're going to kick the bucket, dying from excessive happiness is probably the least crappy way to die.

6 Dying From Embarrassment I always knew my mom was lying to me when she said you can't die from embarrassment. Take notes, friends. Hold your bladder.

7 Set On Fire By Incense The irony here is too much. That poor Sim just wanted to chill out. Meditate. Maybe strike a few yoga poses and write in their gratitude journal. The universe had other plans.

8 Laughing Too Hard Wow. Wow. I know we all love beating our loved ones in video games. But this is just too much. Dying from laughing too hard? The world is a cruel and evil place.

9 Death At A Funeral This story keeps getting worse. I don't know which part upsets me the most, although I'm still waiting for someone to answer my question about the hot dogs.

10 Tie Caught In The Fax Machine This is why you just shouldn't go to work ever. See what happens?

11 Dying For No Reason Whatsoever Maybe his tie got caught in something too? IDK. I'm running out of ideas. Sims, why you do this to us?