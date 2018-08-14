Bachelor In Paradise is a time for rebirth and redemption. After all, it's the show that made Nick Viall the Bachelor. This year's do-over is definitely going to Jordan, who was the "villain" on Becca's season of The Bachelorette. Jordan and Annaliese had a Bachelor In Paradise date, and Twitter is totally loving it.

Jordan was one of the villains of Becca's season of The Bachelorette, and it was probably because it was easy to stereotype him. He's a model, he's really self-confident, and he had a beef with David, a beef that's still continuing into Bachelor In Paradise (it's dumb and we shouldn't give it anymore time, because David just needs to go away). The Bachelorette is structured in such a way that it doesn't give a lot of room for a multi-faceted person, but Bachelor In Paradise does. There's just more free time and you're free to mingle with more people than just the Bachelor or the Bachelorette. You're just sitting on a beach hanging out like you would with your pals. And a character (in the personality sense, not the fictional sense) like Jordan really benefits from this — his "date" with Annaliese was not only cute and romantic but also totally charming. And Twitter took note.

There Was Legit Squeeing Over The Date

Seriously, though? So cute.

Many Were Surprised On How Much They Suddenly Loved Jordan

Life comes at you fast...

Plenty Loved The Annaliese & Jordan Pairing

A new Bachelor OTP, perhaps?

More to come...