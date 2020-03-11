Peter's mom was filled with joyous emotion at the revelation that her son was engaged to Hannah Ann on The Bachelor. But Peter's mom's face during The Bachelor finale live moments showed that Barbara Weber was displeased with the events that were about to go down. Fans on Twitter couldn't help but notice (they gave us a Barb Cam, after all) that Barb didn't seem to be supporting her son as he displayed some very wishy-washy behavior toward his brand new fiancée. And when Hannah Ann ended their engagement after Peter admitted he couldn't love and commit to her 100 percent, Barb's facial reactions indicated that she was Team Hannah Ann.

Barbara Weber isn't one to hide her emotions. She was overly intense when it came to insisting that Peter propose to Hannah Ann during the first night of the two-part Bachelor finale. And she was absolutely thrilled when she heard that Peter was engaged to Hannah Ann (and not Madi). Barb instantly started calling Hannah Ann her daughter and when Peter FaceTimed his fiancée, Barbara proclaimed to her, "We love you and miss you" — even though she had just met Hannah Ann for the very first time a week beforehand.

If Harrison's warnings that Peter's ending would be "gut-wrenching" had been too subtle, Barbara's face in the live audience was more than enough of a clue that things weren't going to end well for Peter and Hannah Ann. When Peter and Hannah Ann reunited after their engagement, Barb was even featured in a picture-in-picture screen. Turns out, this was the moment where Hannah Ann would call out Peter for being unfair to her and end the engagement. Barb was watching right alongside the rest of Bachelor Nation and the documentation of Barb's emotions were very appreciated by viewers.

Due to her facial reactions, Barb seemingly fully sided with Hannah Ann during the breakup. As the night went on and Hannah Ann came on the stage to confront Peter, Barb even appeared to more brazenly support her son's ex-fiancée over her own son, which led fans started to wonder what this means for the future of Peter, his mom, and her could -have-been "daughter" Hannah Ann.

Barb had seemed pretty annoyed during the segment when Harrison decided to go to Madi on behalf of Peter. And while Barb didn't get the chance to articulate her feelings on the Peter and Hannah Ann breakup, Harrison did offer Mama Weber the chance to explain why she was so pro-Hannah Ann and not pro-Madison. After Madi and Peter had reunited and proclaimed their love for one another on the live stage, Barb was still defending her stance. Again, not one to mince words, Barb said the family really didn't connect with Madison like they had with Hannah Ann. She also accused Madi of not compromising in a relationship like Hannah Ann had been willing to, which led to the Bachelor tide to turn on Barb.

