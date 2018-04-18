For 2018, Pink graces the cover of People magazine's Beautiful Issue. Her appearance follows multiple-honorees Jennifer Aniston (in 2016) and Julia Roberts (in 2017). And tweets about Pink being People's Beautiful issue cover star show that people are excited to see the singer on the cover. Throughout her career, Pink has always been outspoken about who she is and the internet is happy to see that she's being acknowledged for not just her looks, but her beautiful personality.

Pink is currently on her Beautiful Trauma tour, so it seems only appropriate that People chose her for the cover of its Beautiful issue. She's also joined on the cover by her two children with husband Corey Hart — 6-year-old Willow and 1-year-old Jameson. In her cover story, she discusses the type of mother she is and how she strives to raise her kids. As she made clear in her speech at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards, she doesn't think her children should conform to gender stereotypes and she wants them to think of themselves as beautiful exactly as they are. "I don't like labels at all so I believe that a woman and a girl can do anything," Pink told People. "And I believe that a boy can do anything."

