I don't know what the heck we all did in 2018 to collectively deserve what just hit shelves, but whatever it is, props to us — Twix Triple Chocolate Cookie Bars are a thing that you can physically purchase and eat, as of December of this year. This chocolate bar truly is the triple threat that it claims to be; not only is the outside of this Twix bar chocolate, but the cookie inside is now chocolate cookie, and even the caramel is chocolate caramel. It is basically chocolate-ception, and I imagine that once you eat it, your blood is like 99 percent chocolate for at least a week.

Per a press release from Mars Wrigley Confectionery, the Twix Triple Chocolate Cookie Bars are available as of this month in major retailers nationwide, so you don't even have to wait to try this majestic spin on your fave candy bar. They're selling both in Singles packs and Share Size, which is awfully optimistic, considering that my intentions of "sharing" are approximately zero percent.

"Our consumers are seeking chocolate treats that play on texture and crunch," said Michelle Deignan, the brand director of Twix, in a press release. "This new flavor takes the classic TWIX Cookie Bar our fans know and love and combines it with three-times the chocolate to create a new favorite for all chocolate lovers."

If the number of times you have read the word "chocolate" in this article alone isn't enough to get you on board, then perhaps this lovely image of the bar will.

Mars Wrigley

Personally, this could not come at a better time; little does Twix know, I have held a *slight* grudge ever since this past summer, when it was announced that Germany was getting a seasonal speculoos — aka, cookie butter — flavored Twix bar. Since then, numerous junk food Instagram accounts have sampled the flavor via purchases on eBay, and it appears to be every bit as delicious as the name would imply. But while we still may be lacking in that sweet, sweet speculoos, we can at least hold this beautiful chocolate monstrosity over the heads of pretty much any other candy bar in existence.

In the meantime, if you're looking to Twix it up this holiday season, there are plenty of other hacks you can use to elevate this bar to its truest potential. The Twix Twitter account recently shared a recipe for "Reindeer Snacks" that involve cereal, pretzels, marshmallows, and some Twix deconstruction that makes for an obscenely good-looking caramel layer that holds the whole bonanza together. It's basically Muddy Buddies (or Puppy Chow, depending on what region you hail from) in Ultimate Twix Form.

Now imagine doing this with a TRIPLE CHOCOLATE Twix and imagine the kind of power you'll be able to wield this holiday season. All you have to do is hit the candy aisle of pretty much anywhere, and you'll find this delicious new Twix variety sitting pretty — just be sure to Twix responsibly, y'all.