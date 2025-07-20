Astrology

Here's Your Horoscope For Sunday, July 20

Wink, wink.

by Nina Kahn
Here's every zodiac sign's horoscope for Sunday, July 20, 2025.

The moon enters clever and duplicitous Gemini as the day begins, casting a witty and slightly mischievous mood over the day. Sunday Funday it is! The day brings nothing but gorgeous lunar aspects and good vibes, starting with the moon’s kiss with wild-child Uranus. Indulge your cheeky side and be an eccentric. A wink here and a nudge there keeps things interesting.

Today’s lunar astrology is a lovely way to wrap up the weekend. Don’t let Sunday night scaries drive you back into any bad habits. High-action Mars is transiting over the ever-spiraling South Node in the evening, tempting you to give into impulses you thought you’d outgrown. Remind yourself how far you’ve come.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

A good chat can do wonders for the heart. Open up and talk your way into a greater sense of connection today.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

A little financial planning today can go a long way for tomorrow, especially with Mercury retrograding over the next few weeks. Set aside a budget for unexpected needs.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Feelings aren’t fixed, so allow your heart to make changes as needed. How can you quiet down your logical brain and give your emotions a little more room to breathe?

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Daydreaming is just as important as working hard — and we could all benefit from an equal balance. What fun fantasies have you been too busy to indulge lately?

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Sometimes, swirling into a crowd restores your soul. Spend time with people today, either online or IRL.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Embrace a more open-minded attitude regarding your life trajectory. The path you initially visualized could twist in unexpected yet totally satisfying ways.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Spontaneous adventures could take you off the beaten path today, but only if you’re willing to stray from your usual route. Say yes to the universe’s invitation.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Some secrets feel real cozy buried deep inside your psyche, but they may eventually outgrow those hidden chambers. If something’s ready to surface, let it out.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Take extra care when sharing your feelings with others today. Spontaneity is your thing, but choosing your words thoughtfully will make everything run more smoothly.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Variety is the spice of life, which is why switching up your daily routine could lead to a major energy boost. Turn your schedule upside down.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Sometimes inspiration strikes when you least expect it. Keep your creative antennae perked today, as a brilliant idea could send shockwaves through your system.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

There’s endless fun to be had when you’re in a safe and comfortable space. Create your own little cocoon today and relax into your own private magic.