Here's Your Horoscope For Sunday, July 20

The moon enters clever and duplicitous Gemini as the day begins, casting a witty and slightly mischievous mood over the day. Sunday Funday it is! The day brings nothing but gorgeous lunar aspects and good vibes, starting with the moon’s kiss with wild-child Uranus. Indulge your cheeky side and be an eccentric. A wink here and a nudge there keeps things interesting.

Today’s lunar astrology is a lovely way to wrap up the weekend. Don’t let Sunday night scaries drive you back into any bad habits. High-action Mars is transiting over the ever-spiraling South Node in the evening, tempting you to give into impulses you thought you’d outgrown. Remind yourself how far you’ve come.

Aries (March 21-April 19) A good chat can do wonders for the heart. Open up and talk your way into a greater sense of connection today.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) A little financial planning today can go a long way for tomorrow, especially with Mercury retrograding over the next few weeks. Set aside a budget for unexpected needs.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Feelings aren’t fixed, so allow your heart to make changes as needed. How can you quiet down your logical brain and give your emotions a little more room to breathe?

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Daydreaming is just as important as working hard — and we could all benefit from an equal balance. What fun fantasies have you been too busy to indulge lately?

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Sometimes, swirling into a crowd restores your soul. Spend time with people today, either online or IRL.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Embrace a more open-minded attitude regarding your life trajectory. The path you initially visualized could twist in unexpected yet totally satisfying ways.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Spontaneous adventures could take you off the beaten path today, but only if you’re willing to stray from your usual route. Say yes to the universe’s invitation.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Some secrets feel real cozy buried deep inside your psyche, but they may eventually outgrow those hidden chambers. If something’s ready to surface, let it out.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Take extra care when sharing your feelings with others today. Spontaneity is your thing, but choosing your words thoughtfully will make everything run more smoothly.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Variety is the spice of life, which is why switching up your daily routine could lead to a major energy boost. Turn your schedule upside down.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Sometimes inspiration strikes when you least expect it. Keep your creative antennae perked today, as a brilliant idea could send shockwaves through your system.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) There’s endless fun to be had when you’re in a safe and comfortable space. Create your own little cocoon today and relax into your own private magic.