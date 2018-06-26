The unicorn obsession lives on, and nobody's complaining. We've got unicorn ice cream, unicorn pool floats, heck, we even celebrate National Unicorn Day. (Side note: I'm still confused why we don't get this day off work.) Now, for a limited time only, you can get Unicorn Dr. Pepper as part of the Pick Your Pepper campaign, plus a bunch of other cute varieties. Instagrammer @junkfoodmom has all the photos on her page, and they're so pretty, I almost don't care I don't even like Dr. Pepper.

There's no denying the unicorn Dr. Pepper label is majestic beyond words. The valiant creature, the vibrant colors — the unicorn is everyone's patronus. If you're looking to get your hands on a bottle, @junkfoodmom says she found them at Kroger and Speedway, although to be clear, some of her followers commented saying they haven't yet seen them in their local stores. The rarest of creatures, indeed.

While I couldn't find much on this year's Pick Your Pepper campaign, I did dig up a press release from 2016, where the company explained the goal was to cater to thirsty customers' individuality by creating a wide array of labels to match our unique personalities. Labels were randomly printed, meaning the cases of Dr. Pepper delivered to stores were each a surprise, because you didn't know what you were going to get.

Check these out!

Aside from unicorns, other designs include a skull and pirate ship (arr!), cowboy boots, athletes, squirrels nibbling on acorns, a golf club and ball, and a narwhal. With so many options, you're bound to find one that really speaks to you. Personally, I've got my eye on the narwhal, because it reminds me of the movie Elf, and Elf makes me giggle.

It looks like there also might be free t-shirts up for grabs. On PickYourPepper2018.com, they explain when you buy three participating 12-packs or 7.5-ounce can packs, you can text DRPEPPER to 64827. Be ready to send a picture of your store receipt. You will then be able to pick one of the t-shirts listed on the site for free. They offer quite a selection, which includes sloths, fireworks, sharks, soccer, and best friend forever charms. Hey, we could always use more free t-shirts.

Keep your eyes peeled for the fancy Dr. Pepper labels the next time you're out running errands, because there's no guarantee you'll spot them again. And please — if you're digging through the rows of Dr. Pepper in search of the unicorn bottle, put everything back nicely.

Personalized labels might be all the rage right now, because Dr. Pepper isn't the only one getting in on the fun. Barefoot Wines is also offering their own customized labels for a limited time only in celebration of Pride Month, and these take things one step further than Dr. P. does.

When you visit their website, you get to choose from three labels — pinot noir, rosé, or pinot grigio — and add a compliment to it! While they offer several that have been prewritten, you can also come up with your own. Barefoot will then print and ship the label to your house for free. Make one for your BFF. Make one for your significant other. Maybe even make one for yourself. These labels are perfect for anyone who loves vino and compliments.

Even if you're not a big soda (or wine, for that matter) drinker, it's always fun to be able to personalize your beverages and maybe get a cool collectors item out of it. And if we're being honest with ourselves, we always need more unicorn stuff.