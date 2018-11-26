There are a lot of free gifts on Cyber Monday. From minis of brands' signature products to bogo deals, it's kind of a frenzy, but you may never have expected to get a free pair of Universal Standard denim. No, this isn't a joke. The brand really will give you cost-free pair of the denim of your choice, but it's how they're doing the freebie that's so important.

This Cyber Monday, Universal Standard has teamed up with Blue Jeans Go Green. The initiative is sponsored by Cotton and is meant to keep waste out of landfills. With the recycled denim, Blue Jeans Go Green makes insulation that can be used in at-need communities around the country. Through the program, 4 million tons of insulation has been created and over 2 million denim pieces have been kept from creating textile waste in landfills.

That sounds great, right? So, how does this free pair of denim with Universal Standard and Blue Jeans Go Green work? It's as simple as donating two pairs of your old jeans. When you head to the Universal Standard site to shop, you'll see an ad for their denim drive. Simply add your pair of denim to your cart, use code DENIMDRIVE, and the cost of the jeans will be dropped to just $15 which is for the shipping label so you can send in your two pair of jeans.

Not only is Universal Standard's Cyber Monday denim drive, a great way to give back and help the environment, but any one can participate. Thanks to the brand's commitment to size inclusivity, you won't be shut out of the free pair of jeans because of a limited size range. The brand's denim sizes start at a size six and don't end until size 32 giving more people than the average brand a chance to participate in the drive.

Size inclusivity isn't exactly something new for Universal Standard, though. The brand launched with the intention of crafting a brand for women regardless of size. They embrace and celebrate their mission of fashion freedom, high quality and fashion forward pieces for all.

In fact, just a few weeks ago, Universal Standard launched their new Foundation collection. The new collection is a set of must-have basics perfect for layer or wearing alone, but it's not just the pieces themselves that are exciting. The Universal Standard Foundation line expanded the brand's size range to 00-40 making it even more inclusive than before.

If you want to participate in Universal Standard's Cyber Monday denim drive with Blue Jeans Go Green, don't be worried about not finding your size if you're a plus woman. You can send them your two pair of jeans and snag a pair of the brand's own for just $15 (which pays for the shipping label, not the jeans themselves).

While Cyber Monday sales can be a blur of purchasing new goods and sorting through the best deals, Universal Standard's Cyber Monday is all about a great deal and giving back. That's the best kind of sale there is.