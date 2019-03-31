Ulta’s annual 21 Days of Beauty sale is a game-changer for beauty lovers who want to save on their favorite products. And this is one sale you don't want to miss. Urban Decay’s eyeshadow singles are 50 percent off. And it’s discounted only on March 31, so there's little time to stay internally conflicted with this deal.

The beauty megastore started its big sale on March 17 and week three of the sale marks Urban Decay's discounted eyeshadow singles. Ulta has discounted its popular Eyeshadow Primer Potion and now, Urban Decay fans can purchase some of their favorite shades in eyeshadow singles.

For this week's sale, beauty lovers will have 78 shades to choose from in Ulta’s stash of Urban Decay eyeshadow singles. There are 66 shades dedicated to the brand’s regular eyeshadows and 12 shades are offered in its Moondust Eyeshadows.

The sale is officially on like Tron with these discounted price tags of $10 eyeshadows and $11 Moondust Eyeshadows. It's a huge drop from their original $20 and $22 cost.

If makeup geeks want to save big on eyeshadow, this is the time to buy the most shimmery pigments from the makeup brand. Narrowing down the plethora of colorful options, here are some of the best picks.

Urban Decay Eyeshadow In Fireball

Urban Decay Eyeshadow - Fireball $20 $10

This eyeshadow single is named Fireball and rightly so. It’s described as a peachy color with a pink shift, meaning the color will change in different light. This baby pink shift shade goes for $10 only today.

Urban Decay Eyeshadow In Spike

Urban Decay Eyeshadow - Spike $20 $10

Spiked is an ideal color to blend into the crease of your eye. Described as an orange matte, it’s one of the few non shimmery shades of eyeshadow singles offered on Ulta’s site. This color could be a looker. Plus, it’s $10 today.

Urban Decay Moondust Eyeshadow In Solstice

Urban Decay Moondust Eyeshadow - Solstice $22 $11

Fans can grab Urban Decay's Moondust eyeshadows that have a cream to powder formula. This one in the shade Solstice is a highly pigmented grey shimmer that's best applied with a wet finger for extra shimmer.

Urban Decay Eyeshadow In Half Baked

Urban Decay Eyeshadow - Half Baked $20 $10

Half Baked has a whole lot of wow factor with its gold specks. The shade is described as a golden bronze shimmer. For a night out or a bold day look, it’s a shade that stands any time of day.

Urban Decay Eyeshadow In Mildew

Urban Decay Eyeshadow - Mildew $20 $10

Despite its name, Mildew is a cool tone green shimmer. Its mossy green appearance comes with a golf shift, so the shade is like a two-for-one glow up.

Urban Decay Eyeshadow In Relish

Urban Decay Eyeshadow - Relish $20 $10

Relish is a warm wine-colored matte shade and its wearable either during the day or at night. Thankfully, this one is $10 today.

Urban Decay Moondust Eyeshadow In Extragalactic

Urban Decay Moondust Eyeshadow - Extragalactic $22 $11

This Moondust shadow in the shade Extragalactic is fitting due to the high-pigmented red that comes out of it. Although it looks pink, Extragalactic is actually black with red sparkle.

Urban Decay Eyeshadow In Lounge

Urban Decay Eyeshadow - Lounge $20 $10

Lounge in the pan looks straight up green, but is described as red with a green shift, meaning the red shimmer will shift to a deep green shimmer when the light shifts.

There's no doubt there's going to be a color beauty fans will love in this selection. Plus, it's hard not to like makeup a little more when it's discounted for half the price.