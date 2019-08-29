In an attempt to prove that there is no rhyme or reason to any decisions in the year of 2019, there is a major blast from the past taking place. Because now, you can get cassette tapes at Urban Outfitters. For real. You know that technology that you haven't missed or felt nostalgic about at all? It's back. They have plenty of different musicians available on cassette options — including P!nk, Kanye West, and more.

They also have an old-school Retro Shoebox Cassette Tape Recorder + USB Player available for 50 bucks — and the description gives a little bit of insight into the cassette tape nostalgia at play.

"Old school cassette tape recorder that puts the power of the OG mix tape back in your hands," the description explains. "Record from USB, line-in or built-in mic and play your favorite cassettes to listen like it’s the ‘80s all over again."

Look, everyone's different — and totally listen to music in whatever makes you happy. I just have trouble seeing the market for this. Firstly, most people shopping at Urban Outfitters were barely alive in the 80s and, secondly, I don't think people get nostalgic about the cumbersome technology of days of yore. But if you want that retro vibe more than you want to be able to carry your music player with you, that's your call.

What I find even weirder is paying a lot of money for a cassette of music that wasn't even... designed for cassettes. I mean if you want to pay 20 bucks for Taylor Swift's Lover album — released in 2019 — on a cassette tape... I mean, go for it! Weird flex, but OK.

Although I don't think I'll be investing in cassettes anytime soon, it is clear that Urban Outfitters has been killing it with their homeware and accessories recently. For one, the Urban Outfitters Friends merchandise was just beyond amazing. From iconic hoodies and phone cases to books capturing the philosophy of the show, there is so much '90s joy coming at you.

And if you're in the mood for something a little more whimsical, they've got you covered there, too. This Cat Shower Caddy may be pricey (50 bucks for a shower caddy is no joke), but it is also purrfect and will allow you to start every day feeling freakin' delightful. If that's not enough, the corgi dish selection is totally unmatched — mugs, snack bowls, and more all with the cutest pup out there. It will make you feel like the Queen of England — or how I'm sure Queen Elizabeth II would feel if she was a semi-broke millennial who lived off of delivery and student loan fees. Let's be honest, you're basically her.

There is a whole lot of throw-back and nostalgia culture happening at the moment — although I think the cassette situation might be taking it a bit far. But you know what, I'm sure that there is a whole community of cassette enthusiasts, just rewinding and fast-forwarding furiously, trying to find the start of their favorite song and reveling in every scratchy noise. Everyone is different, but if you want to get your retro on, then Urban Outfitters definitely is there for you.