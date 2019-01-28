There are those songs that every Broadway fan knows, the ones that are the seminal tunes of the show — for Rent, one of those is "Over The Moon," Maureen's opening (and biggest) number. While protesting how homeless people are treated, she concocts a crazy story of cows and knives and forks — it's an allegory, OK? And on Rent: Live, Vanessa Hudgens' "Over The Moon" performance had fans breathing a sign of relief.

More to come...