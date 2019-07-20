Spoilers for Veronica Mars Season 4 ahead. In the world of TV shipping, few couples can claim to be quite as epic as Veronica Mars' Logan and Veronica. Come on, their shipper name is even LoVe, it's hard to top that. But if you need a reminder as to why they're epic, then take a look at Veronica and Logan's relationship timeline, because those two crazy kids have been through a lot. And yes, Veronica Mars Season 4 puts them through even more.

Logan famously said their love was the kind that could span continents and end in bloodshed, and he wasn't wrong. From enemies to unconventional high school sweethearts and eventually husband and wife, the road to true love has been a winding one for this couple. But while they spent plenty of time apart over the years, they've always found their way back to each other in the end.

Thanks to that devastating Season 4 twist, Logan and Veronica's love story came to a tragic end that no one is going to get over soon, least of all Veronica. Still, a look back at their history proves that Logan was right: their love is epic and undeniable, and even though he's gone, their story is the kind that inspires songs that make your heart ache. That's not exactly a happy ending, but it is a reminder that LoVe is forever.

Logan Bullies Veronica (Season 1, Episode 1)

monkey270 on YouTube

Logan and Veronica's relationship starts out messy. In the aftermath of his girlfriend Lilly Kane's death, Logan turned against Veronica when her dad, Keith, publicly accused Duncan and Lilly's father of the murder. He quickly became her bully, and even smashes up her car in the show's first episode.

Logan Hires Veronica (Season 1, Episode 15)

sariebearie08 on YouTube

Near the end of Season 1, Logan hires Veronica to find his mother, who he believes faked her own death. When they discover that she really did commit suicide, he breaks down in Veronica's arms, showing that his anger was masking a whole lot of pain bubbling just below the surface.

The First Kiss (Season 1, Episode 18)

YouTube

Logan comes to the rescue when Veronica finds herself in a dangerous situation. Then she kisses him. And he kisses her back. It's their first big romantic moment, and it's a hard one to top. After that, they spend the rest of Season 1 secretly dating, complete with bathroom hookups.

Veronica Gets Back Together With Duncan (Season 2, Episode 1)

Rachelle on YouTube

During the summer between Seasons 1 and 2, Veronica breaks up with Logan and starts dating her first love Duncan again. In turn, Logan once again starts being a jerk to Veronica, although he also steps up to save her from a job gone wrong, too.

Logan's Epic Love Speech (Season 2, Episode 20)

genius7082 on YouTube

Season 2 wasn't easy on Logan and Veronica fans. They spend pretty much the entire season apart, but it may have all been worth it for the moment when Logan offers up his speech about how he views their love story. "I thought our story was epic, you know, you and me," he told the teen P.I. at their prom. "Spanning years and continents, lives ruined, bloodshed. Epic." They didn't know it then, but he was right.

Logan Comforts Veronica (Season 2, Episode 22)

Ramones187 on YouTube

Logan saves Veronica once again when things go south on the roof with Beaver in the Season 2 finale. But that's not the moment that really stands out. It's Logan comforting Veronica when she thinks her father died that cements the emotional connection between these two.

Logan & Veronica Officially Start Dating (Season 3, Episode 1)

Rachelle on YouTube

College gets off to a good start for the long-tortured couple. After spending an entire season dancing around each other, Logan and Veronica become an official couple with zero hiding their relationship from their friends or family.

The Breakup (Season 3, Episode 9)

YouTube

Logan's the one doing the breaking up this time around, and he does it because he realizes he wants Veronica to be his friend, even if their romance doesn't work out. The break up comes on the heals of a big case that pushes the P.I. to her breaking point, and makes them both realize that being a couple is harder work emotionally than they thought.

Logan & Veronica Reunite (The Movie)

Rachelle on YouTube

Nine years after the series finale, Veronica is a New York lawyer and Logan is a Lieutenant in the United States Navy. When he's accused of murder, she comes back to Neptune and clears his name. She also ends up breaking up with her college boyfriend Piz and getting back together with Logan, even though his job means things will be long distance.

The Proposal (Season 4, Episode 1)

Hulu

When Season 4 begins, Logan and Veronica are living together and they have a dog. Sure, he still works with the Navy so he's out of town a lot, but they're more content than they've ever been before. Which makes the moment Logan proposes to Veronica such a swoonworthy scene, even though she does initially turn him down on the grounds that marriages never work out.

The Wedding (Season 4, Episode 8)

Hulu

In the season finale, Logan and Veronica finally get married in a ceremony that's as casual and adorable as they are. It's beautiful and sweet and the beginning of the end for LoVe.

Logan Dies (Season 4, Episode 8)

Hulu

Just moments after exchanging vows, the couple is preparing for their honeymoon, when Logan goes out to move their car and ends up dying after a bomb that was intended for Veronica detonates and kills him. And while Veronica later gets one last epic Logan speech via a voicemail, this marks the couple's final moment.

Season 4 of Veronica Mars ended in tragedy, but Logan and Veronica's timeline proves they'll always be one of TV's best and most complex romances.