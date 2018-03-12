Here's a Monday thought: it's 2018, and we have yet to be presented with any real evidence that aliens exist. How, exactly, is this possible? We know that aliens are out there, because it doesn't make sense for the Earth to be the only planet out of the entire galaxy with life. It seems like, logically, the government has to know something they aren't telling us. But maybe, just maybe, this latest information is the evidence we've been waiting for. New video of a potential UFO sighting by the U.S. military was recently declassified by the Department Of Defense, and it raises so many questions.

Now, of course, UFO sightings are not uncommon — it's just that they usually have a rational explanation behind them, or they simply never get explained and then get forgotten about. Just at the end of 2017, there were rumors of a UFO sighting that ended up being light from an Elon Musk rocket. There are tons of spooky photos out there that will make you believe in aliens, not to mention lots of creepy theories that are worth reading. It's just that, again, nothing ever seems concrete.

But then, a few months ago, the Pentagon released footage from 2004 that appeared to show U.S. fighter jets chasing after a UFO, and it seemed the world was getting closer to proving that aliens are real. Now, this latest footage is only making me believe that even more.

BBC News on YouTube

The newly declassified video shows U.S. Navy pilots encountering what appears to be a UFO, an object that has no wings or tail, as they flew a Boeing F/A-18 Super Hornet fighter jet along the East Coast back in 2015. The video was taken by an infrared camera on the jet, which was traveling at 25,000 feet. In the video, one of the pilots can be heard saying, "What... is that thing?" My thoughts exactly!

According to ABCNews.com, the video was released to the Stars Academy of Arts and Science (TTSA) on Friday. The TTSa is a private scientific research and media group led by Hal Puthoff, a NASA and U.S. Department of Defense adviser, as well as James Semivan, a former Central Intelligence Agency official. In other words, these aren't just random people taking videos of the sky, you guys — this seems legit.

According to a statement made by the TTSA, the clip is "an authentic DoD video that captures the high-speed flight of an unidentified aircraft at low altitude" and "reveals a previously undisclosed Navy encounter that occurred off the East Coast in 2015."

This isn't the first declassified video that shows that some other life form may indeed be out there. Last December, the New York Times also published two declassified videos that captured what seemed to be alien encounters between U.S. Navy pilots and UFOs.

The Department of Defense has declined to comment about the latest video. But last December, after the other videos came out, they did confirm to ABC News that the U.S. government once ran a program for investigating reports of UFOs up until 2012. That is certainly an indication that something shady is going on out there in the galaxy!

On Friday, Chris Mellon, a TTSA advisor and former deputy assistant secretary of defense for intelligence in the Clinton and George W. Bush administrations, wrote an op-ed for the Washington Post where he slammed the lack of research into these videos. He wrote, "We have no idea what's behind these weird incidents because we're not investigating. Nobody wants to be 'the alien guy' in the national security bureaucracy; nobody wants to be ridiculed or sidelined for drawing attention to the issue. This is true up and down the chain of command, and it is a serious and recurring impediment to progress."

Whatever the truth, it appears that The X-Files' Fox Mulder was right: The truth really is out there. We just need to start paying more attention to it.