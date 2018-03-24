Around the country, teenagers and their allies are taking a stand against gun violence this Saturday, March 24, and the video of Lin-Manuel Miranda and Ben Platt's March for Our Lives performance illustrates just how much passion is driving this movement. According to the official website, the March for Our Lives was organized by students in the wake of the tragic Parkland shooting that took the lives of 17 people in Florida. While marches are taking place around the country, one of the largest is in Washington D.C., where Miranda and Platt performed "Found/Tonight," a Broadway mashup written specifically to benefit the march.

"Found/Tonight" is part of the Hamildrops series, which Miranda launched to release new Hamilton music every month for a year. This particular song combines "The Story of Tonight" from Hamilton with Dear Evan Hansen's "You Will Be Found." By creating a mashup of these two songs, Miranda and Platt produced a stirring anthem of hope and change that seeks to inspire the young people who are working so hard to make their schools safe.

The song officially dropped earlier in the week, but seeing Miranda and Platt perform it live in front of the crowd at the march is a goosebump-inducing experience. When the Hamilton writer reached the line, "and when our children tell their story," he pointed out at a visibly moved audience. His gesture appeared to be a nod at how the young adults are leading the way to a brighter tomorrow. At the end of the song, he said, "We love you. Don't give up."

A portion of the proceeds from the purchase of the song is going to the March for Our Lives Initiative, which will continue beyond Saturday as the march organizers seeks to urge the government to pass common sense gun laws. Miranda and Platt appear to be committed to supporting the movement in any way they can. After the song's release, the Broadway stars issued a statement to BuzzFeed confirming that the collaboration was inspired by the students of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, where the tragic Parkland shooting took place. Miranda told the site,

"In the wake of Parkland, I was awestruck by the strength and leadership of the students and their ability to speak truth to power. In the midst of their grief, they mobilized the youth of our nation and created a movement. This is their moment. Not just for themselves, but for all of us."

Platt echoed Miranda's sentiments. He told BuzzFeed, "When Lin called me to be a part of this mashup, I couldn't say no. Better gun control is something that all Americans should be passionate about. These students are paving the way for future generations and it's so inspiring to see young people standing up for what is probably the most important cause right now in this country, and demanding action. I hope that this song can play some small part in bringing about real change."

Seeing these men use their talent to make a difference and support students fighting for change will only make you love them more. They clearly feel strongly about putting an end to gun violence, and they're helping the cause with a song that not only is providing monetary support, but which could also inspire listeners to keep up the good fight no matter how tough things get.

"Found/Tonight" is a beautiful song that speaks to the heart of what the march stands for, and Miranda and Platt's performance only makes it all the more poignant. The young people in the crowd truly are the future of this country, and it's clear that both performers want them to know just how powerful their voices can be as they work together to create change.