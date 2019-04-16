It takes something very special to unite hipsters, the Amish, Russians, pregnant women, and pretty much every other group under the sun. But one food can do it. A special food, a magical food if you will. And that food is: pickles. Pickles are a unifier across land and sea. Pickles bring us together. And now, according to Food Business News, Vlasic Pickle Chips are going to make it even easier to enjoy your favorite snack, wherever you are.

That's right, pickle chips — pickles in chip form. Vlasic, the brand behind many of your favorite pickles, is finding new ways to make your life as pickle-filled as possible. “Pickles has always been a flavor that people have loved in snacks, whether it’s potato chips or even in our Bigs Vlasic dill sunflower seeds,” Thomas M. McGough, co-chief operating officer and executive vice-president, of Conagra Brands said in a statement. “But pickles themselves are a great snack ... eating pickles out of a conventional jar is inconvenient and messy, and pickle snacks are actually becoming a thing, particularly in c-stores. So we’ve created Vlasic single-serve pickle slices and also a Vlasic vacuum-fried pickle chips that taste absolutely fantastic.”

What are pickle chips? Well, they're yet to hit shelves — and according to Food Business News, there isn't an official date of release yet — but think of them as your favorite potato chips but with a heck of a lot more tang. While we've seen pickle-flavored chips before, this is one of the first times I've seen the pickle itself in delectable chip form.

Now, eagle-eyed readers out there may have noticed that McGough promised not only pickle chips, but also upcoming Vlasic single-serve pickle slices. A single serving of pickle is definitely an intriguing prospect. Think about it — a pickle on-the-go, wherever and whenever you are faced with a pickle-based emergency. Cravings just got a whole lot easier to handle.

Popularity of the pickle has definitely skyrocketed in the last few years — though I would like to say that I loved pickles before it was cool, when I would just steel them off my brother's plate as a child and load my plate up with them at every barbecue. But as they've gotten more present and a part of popular culture, there have been more and more inventive ways to incorporate pickles into your lifestyle — because this is America, and mindless consumerism is what we do. You can get pickle-flavored Doritos, which don't seem too far outside the box as fas as flavor pairings go. But then things get weirder. Not only can you get chocolate-covered pickles, because everything is better covered in chocolate, you can also get dill pickle cotton candy. I have to say, cotton candy starts to push even my pickle-loving boundaries, but some people are very devoted to the sweet and salty (and tangy) flavor combination. I'm not here to judge.

Pickle chips and single-serving pickles are definitely exciting moves forward in the pickle department. Both of them seem a lot more portable than a jar of pickles and brine — and hopefully, they'll prove just as delicious. So, Vlasic, let's roll out the pickle chips — your public is waiting.