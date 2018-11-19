If you're anything like me, you love an iced coffee any day, any season (yes, that means even in the freezing cold snow, and don't judge me). And in honor of the snowy winter months ahead, the folks at Wandering Bear heard my prayers: they released Peppermint Mocha cold brew, just in time for the holiday season. The best part? The cold brew comes in giant 96 oz. boxes, making it the perfect addition to any festive holiday party, or even just for everyday use (BRB, calculating how many boxes my tiny NYC fridge can fit).

The festive cold brew is (sadly) only available for a limited time. According to Wandering Bear's website, the cold brew is a "rich, smooth box" of their signature organic cold brew, but spiked with organic peppermint and the perfect hint of dark chocolate, making for an absolutely melt-in-your-mouth indulgence. Y'all, this cold brew may be enough motivation for me to actually wake up early and make myself coffee.

You can score the cold brew exclusively online for $29 per box (one box is 16 servings), making it the truly perfect on-the-go coffee drink you didn't know you needed. If only it was peppermint mocha season all year round...

If you're on on the lookout for other holiday-themed snacks, you're in luck: I've compiled the best, most promising ones below.

1 Pillsbury Grand! Hot Cocoa Rolls Pillbury If you're not a fan of classic cinnamon rolls (who are you, though?!) you need to try these hot cocoa rolls from Pillsbury Grands! Besides from its adorable packaging, the rolls themselves are absolutely decadent. The rolls also come with heavenly, ooey, gooey marshmallow icing to top it all off. Here's to holiday baking and buying 20 packs of these!

2 Williams Sonoma Original Peppermint Bark Williams Sonoma Williams Sonoma really knows how to do the holidays right. This year, they've whipped up a whopping 24 different peppermint bark flavors, but I had to start with the original. Their Peppermint Bark features a custom blend of Guittard chocolate and triple-distilled (!) oil of peppermint. To top it all off, the candy is sprinkled with more chocolate and a generous amount of peppermint candy pieces. Also, I'd buy these just for the box alone — how gorgeous is it?!

3 Hot Cocoa M&M's Target I didn't think I could love M&Ms any more than I already did, but then they released a hot cocoa flavor. The limited edition variety is part of Target's exclusive 2018 holiday candy lineup. These M&Ms are stuffed with a white chocolate marshmallow flavored center so consumers can really experience that hot cocoa taste. Instead of multicolor M&Ms, these babies will only be marshmallow and chocolate colored. Just imagine adding these to an already creamy, rich piping hot cup of hot cocoa. My body is ready.