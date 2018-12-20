Demogorgons, Mind Flayers, and mad scientists are no match for the kids of Hawkins, Indiana. But it seems there is one thing that can strike fear into the hearts of Eleven, Dustin, and the rest of the gang: holiday wrapping. In a new video from Netflix, the Stranger Things cast attempts to wrap presents for a special group of fortunate super fans, and things go hilariously wrong for everyone except Sadie Sink, whose wrapping skills are as top notch as her character's prowess with a skateboard.

As the intro of the video notes, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Finn Wolfhard, and Sink's wrapping session took a whole lot longer than anticipated. However, it seems when you put this group of talented young actors together in the same room they can't help but make their own fun. Yes, presents are wrapped eventually, but not before Brown adorns her co-stars' noses with tape and ribbon, Schnapp shows off his impressive flossing skills (and his own proficiency at tossing items unwrapped into a cardboard box), and Matarazzo realizes that there's some cutting involved in the whole gift-wrapping process.

Somehow, the cast manages to squeeze in a bit of commentary along the way. After several of her co-stars declare her the worst at wrapping, Brown is asked who she thinks the best wrapper is. Her response? Cardi B, of course.

Netflix on YouTube

With Stranger Things Season 3 not anticipated to premiere until summer of 2019, this festive video is a gift to fans everywhere — not just the lucky person who may or may not be receiving Steve's now iconic bat wrapped with its nails and all. Not only is it always a blast to see these young actors together, it's also treat to see them all so happy. Let's face it, thanks to the constant threats from the Upside Down, life in Hawkins can get pretty dour for the gang.

That might change a tiny bit in Season 3, though. There's no doubt going to be plenty of drama and surprises, but Netflix is teasing that the summer of 1985 set season will also include a bit of hanging out at the mall. Thanks to online shopping and social media, malls aren't viewed as the haven for teens that they once were, but for Eleven, Mike, Dustin, and their pals, having somewhere new to hang out will surely offer at least a few chances for hijinks.

Fans will just have to wait for summer to arrive before they can properly return to Hawkins, but this sweet video might just hold you over until then. After all, it's not every day that you get to see the cast rocking festive sweaters as they gleefully wrap up every bit of Stranger Things merch that you could possibly imagine. The super fans who receive those haphazardly wrapped gifts are going to have the best holiday season ever — but thanks to Netflix documenting the wrapping party, every Stranger Things fan received a special present this year. (And it's definitely one that feels lovingly wrapped by a gift guru like Sink.)