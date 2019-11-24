Ah, the City of Love. Wells Adams’ birthday post for Sarah Hyland features a romantic landmark. On Sunday, Nov. 24, the Bachelor in Paradise alum shared a picture with Hyland and wished her a happy birthday via Instagram. In the snapshot, Adams and his fiancé share a kiss as the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France looms in the background. Adams wrote of the Modern Family star, who celebrated her 29th birthday this Sunday, “Happy birthday to my bride to be. Thank you for being so smart. Thank you for being so funny. Thank you for being so beautiful. Thank you for being so perfect and thank you for always lighting up my Eiffel Tower.”

He concluded, “Love, The luckiest guy in the world.” Hyland then responded to her fiancé’s post with a pun of her own. “I’m the lucky one,” she wrote. “You make my louvre happy.” The Parisian pun enthusiasts announced their engagement in July after two years of dating. Hyland shared a series of photos of the proposal on Instagram and quoted the 1995 film It Takes Two. She wrote at the time, “That can't eat, can't sleep, reach for the stars, over the fence, world series kind of stuff.”

Hyland and Adams met through social media in 2017 while Adams was a contestant on The Bachelorette Season 12 and Bachelor in Paradise Season 3. Hyland, a Bachelor fan, often tweeted about the reality TV series and even tweeted at Adams. Adams inevitably “slid into her DMs,” according to Hyland. In January 2018, the Modern Family star told Jimmy Kimmel that her now-fiancé’ had reached out and wrote, “The next time you’re in L.A., I’m taking you out for drinks and tacos.”

The two, who documented the day they moved in together on Instagram in August 2018, often share tributes to each other on social media. Hyland celebrated their two-year anniversary on Instagram in October and wrote alongside a black-and-white photo of the two, "Two years ago I asked when you were going to ask me to be your girlfriend. This summer you asked me to be your wife. If two years feels like a lifetime then I can’t wait to spend my eternity with you."

She continued, "You’re the calm to my storm. The sun to my moon. The Chandler to my Monica. I can’t wait to marry you."