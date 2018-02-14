Whether or not we want to admit it, everyone can be a little immature from time to time — like inadvertently giggling at a fart or playing a dumb, harmless prank on a friend. But there's a huge difference between having occasional moments of immaturity and being immature as a person. That being said, we're all constant works-in-progress, and there's always the opportunity for emotional growth, no matter what age you are. And if your goal is self-betterment and growth, it helps to be aware of the traits that are commonly signs of immaturity — that way, you can be on the lookout for them in yourself (and in others).

In a recent AskReddit thread, one user asked people to give examples of traits that usually indicate immaturity, and their responses are proof that there's more to being immature than just having a love for poop jokes. Immaturity takes many forms — always deflecting blame, picking fights, or passive aggressiveness, for example — and it can often have real, interpersonal consequences, and can even ruin your relationships with friends, family, and partners.

So if you want to make sure that you're your best self, here are 15 traits that could mean you have some emotional growth to do, according to Reddit.

1 Not Taking Responsibility For Your Actions
It can be a long, difficult process, but learning how to take responsibility for your actions is an important part of growing and maturing.

2 Needing To Be The Center Of Attention
There's a difference between enjoying the spotlight and always needing to be the center of attention — even if it's at the expense of others.

3 Not Admitting You're Wrong
Mature adults aren't afraid to admit when they're wrong; immature adults will stuck to their guns even when all the evidence is against them.

4 Irresponsible Spending Habits
Learning how to be financially responsible doesn't happen overnight, but if you're spending money on frivolous things before paying for necessities, that's a huge red flag of immaturity.

5 Being Unaware Of How You Affect Others
Emotional immaturity at its finest? Choosing to turn a blind eye to how your words or actions might affect those around you.

6 Name-Calling Others
There are healthy ways to argue — but insulting, belittling, and name-calling are not among them.

7 Enjoying Aggravating Others
There's a difference between enjoying lightly teasing someone and purposely antagonizing others to get a rise out of them for your own entertainment.

8 Over-Sharing On Social Media
Sharing parts of your life with others on social media is A-OK, but feeling the need to share every last detail of your day — and be validated for it —could be a sign of immaturity.

9 Wanting To Be The "Alpha"
If you're mature, you likely don't feel the need to put others down in order to feel like the "bigger" or more dominant person in a social setting.

10 Not Taking Criticism Well
Learning how to take criticism constructively is a huge part of emotionally maturing — but it's definitely not a skill you can learn in one day.

11 Feeling Entitled To Someone's Affections
Repeat after me: you're never entitled to someone's affection or attention just because you're interested in them.

12 Always Picking/Engaging In Fights
Sometimes, arguments simply can't be avoided. But if you seek them out or actively engage in any argument that pops up, that could be a sign that you're not all that mature.

13 Being A Sore Loser
It's inevitable that everyone will lose from time to time, but knowing how to lose gracefully — and also learn from that loss — is a sign of real emotional maturity.

14 Passive Aggressiveness
Rather than bottling up their feelings and only passive-aggressively communicating them, mature adults are comfortable communicating directly and calmly.