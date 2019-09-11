This is a big week for Apple fans, with the company announcing on Sept. 10 not just one, but three new iPhone models at the Steve Jobs Theater on Apple’s Cupertino, Calif. campus — the iPhone 11, the iPhone 11 Pro, and the iPhone 11 Pro Max. And while many people are getting excited about the dual-camera system in the iPhone 11 and the triple-camera system in the iPhone 11 Pro — along with so many other amazing upgrades — I have one simple, important question: What colors do the iPhone 11 models come in?

Yes, of course, there are other details to consider. These phones represent some of the most sophisticated phone technology we've ever seen — especially in the Pro and Pro Max options.

"The iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max are the most powerful and advanced smartphones we have ever made They are packed with sophisticated technology that pros can count on to get their work done, and for anyone who wants the very best device made, even if they are not a pro,” Phil Schiller, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing, explained. “iPhone 11 Pro has the first triple-camera system in iPhone and is far and away the best camera we’ve ever made, it provides our customers with great range of creative control and advanced photo and video editing features in iOS 13. The Super Retina XDR is the brightest and most advanced display in iPhone and the A13 Bionic chip sets a new bar for smartphone performance and power efficiency.”

Right... but what about the colors?

Well, luckily, you're going to have a ton of choices in that department. The iPhone 11 will give you six different options — purple, green, yellow, black, white and PRODUCT(RED). With lots of bright, matte options, it's safe to say that these are some very cute phones to rock (if you're brave enough to go without a case, that is).

Meanwhile the iPhone 11 Pro and the iPhone 11 Pro Max both come in four slick and sophisticated options with a more metallic edge. You can choose from midnight green, space gray, silver, and gold. A classic Apple lover is likely to reach for the space gray, but I have to say that the straight gold option looks pretty amazing to me.

The truth is, no matter which phones you go for, they aren't going to come cheap. The iPhone 11 will start at $699 — cheaper than last year's iPhone XR, but still a hefty chunk of change. Meanwhile, the iPhone Pro starts at $999 — and the iPhone Pro Max starts at an eye-watering $1099. And we're talking starting prices, before you even get into bonuses like larger storage space.

There are definitely some big upgrades with these phones — and they go far beyond the fancy new cameras. One big draw is the battery life, with the iPhone 11 Pro promising up to four more hours of battery life than iPhone XS — and the iPhone 11 Pro Max promising up to five hours more than its iPhone XS Max counterpart. For those of you who tend to stress right out when your battery hits 10%, this could be a huge improvement. You can also expect improved Face ID capabilities and a whole slew of features that might make you want to take the plunge.

In the end, it's up to you to decide whether it's worth dropping a whole month's rent on a new iPhone — especially if you have a phone that's working just fine. As someone who is still rocking an iPhone 6, I know what my answer is. But there's one thing for sure — the colors deliver, whether it's the bright and cheery iPhone 11 or the slick, metallic iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max. It may not be the only factor, but it's certainly an important one.