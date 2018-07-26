Astrologists are gearing up for a pretty big day on Friday, July 27th: there's going to be a total lunar eclipse, and it will be the longest one of the 21st century, lasting for one hour and 43 minutes. Although the total eclipse will only be available in Asia, Australia, part of Europe, Africa, and South America, and not in North America, it's going to have an affect on you and everyone around you. It also happens to fall in the Aquarius sign, which definitely has an impact on the vibes you'll feel. So what does it mean when a total lunar eclipse is in Aquarius? It looks like the end of this week might be pretty emotional for everyone, but it's not going to be totally negative.

First, the good stuff. Aquarius is a sign known for wanting to make the world a better place. On Astrology.com, astrologer Rachel Celeste Hansen wrote, "Under this full moon, innovative solutions to the world’s problems are just waiting to be discovered. All we have to do is tune our brain waves to the frequency of this visionary sign that’s both logical and intuitive, scientific and creative all at once."

That sounds pretty great, but here's the catch: full moons tend to bring out the emotional side in everyone, and Aquarius isn't exactly great at handling too many emotions with grace. According to Hansen, Aquarius is one of the most empathic signs of the zodiac, and isn't great at relating to "humans on a more personal, heartfelt level."

On Refinery 29, writer and practicing witch Julia Penelope says that Aquarius is associated with "strong emotional reactions." Basically, Aquarius can be emotional, but they're not good at handling those emotions. Astrology King says that the lunar eclipse this month is mainly influenced by Mars, which makes it extra emotionally challenged. Astrology King says, "Remaining calm in a crisis is the key to dealing with this overly emotional lunar eclipse."

An eclipse in general is an event that typically helps us examine our lives and sheds light on certain areas of your life. Astrologer and life coach Linda Joyce told Women's Health, "Eclipses create drama and in so doing, they get our attention. Often the event is unexpected; it seems to rise up from nowhere, even though we've been confronting it in our minds."

So while the eclipse itself will make you more emotional than usual, the fact that it's happening in Aquarius will make you feel unsure of exactly how to handle those emotions. It's also important to point out the fact that this eclipse is happening during Leo season and during Mercury retrograde. Mercury retrograde might mess with communication, travel, and relationships, and make things even more bumpy than they would already be.

The upside? Leo season brings the positivity, the happy vibes, the confidence, and the strength to get through whatever this event throws your way. So even if you feel extra emotional and you're unsure of how to deal with that, soak up the Leo season vibes to ensure that you get through this in one piece. You've got this.