As expected, Love Island has been trending on Twitter pretty much every night since its started. And the two favourites are Jack Fincham and Dani Dyer. According to bookies William Hill, the couple are tipped to win at 1/2 — not bad odds at all, eh? But while the nation obsesses over their relationship, on question that keeps popping up is, what does Jack from Love Island's tattoo say?

As many viewers have noticed, that huge tattoo on his rib cage is pretty hard to miss. The font suggests it's probably something philosophical, perhaps a poem. But it's not that easy to read off of my TV screen. Any time Jack has his chest out, I’m constantly on the hunt for that perfect, clear shot where the tattoo is actually legible. But it's no use.

It would probably be easier to see if it weren’t for the tattoo’s age, as according to Cosmopolitan Jack’s had the inking since around 2015. Website Tattoo Authority reports that an inking will start to fade after a few years, meaning Jack's may be a little harder to see than when he first got the design done. But fear not, I have managed to track down what that text on his rib cage says (you can thank me later).

While watching Love Island: The Weekly Hotlist, I finally saw a crystal clear close-up of Jack’s tattoo where the text was actually legible. It seems the pen salesman has an affinity with Eyal’s motivational thinking. Jack’s tattoo reads: "In order to succeed, your desire for success should be greater than your fear of failure." Deep, huh? Well, perhaps, but unfortunately, they are the famous words of Bill Cosby aka the US actor who was found guilty of sexually assaulting a woman during a retrial in April. He is currently awaiting sentencing, but could be sentenced to up to 30 years in prison for the crime, which took place in 2004, reports The Independent.

Making matters worse, the reality star got the inking in 2015 after allegations against Cosby became public knowledge. Oh Jack... Why?

Love Island/ITV

I think it's probably safe to say he didn't know his tattooed quote came straight from the mouth of Cosby. But still... Awkward.

Obviously, Jack isn’t the only one in the villa with tattoos. Dani has a couple of small designs on both her wrists — an infinity symbol on her left and her star sign on her right. Adam Collard has an abundance of art covering his body too. I wonder if there are any snakes in and amongst the designs. If not, this should definitely be on his to do list.

I’m probably not the only one that is always on the hunt for what tattoos the Islanders are hiding, and you better believe I’ll be scanning my eyes up and down newcomer Sam Bird when he comes into the villa Thursday night. For tattoo research reasons, of course. In a sneak peak of Thursday night's episode, Sam makes quite an impression after entering the villa. While everyone is sat in the garden, it takes just a few seconds before he makes his first dig at snake, sorry, ADAM. "I've come in here for, obviously, to find love and maybe teach Adam to teach a lady right," he tells the group. Burn!

If this sounds a little harsh, trust me, it's not. Adam has been criticised by pretty much the whole nation for how he's been treating the women in the villa. Despite having only been in there for two weeks, he's already tried his luck with Kendall Rae-Knight, Rosie Williams, Megan Barton Hanson, and Zara McDermott. Of course, he's allowed to couple up with who he wants, but the level of disrespect he has shown each of them while moving from one to the other has shocked viewers. But by the sounds of things, some huge changes are about to do down in the villa thanks to Sam's arrival.

During a private conversation with producers in the Beach Hut, Adam vented: "The kid is going to try and get under my skin. But let the games begin."

Bring it on, I say.

Love Island is on ITV, Sunday to Friday at 9 p.m.