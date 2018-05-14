Are you, like me, experiencing royal anticipation for the upcoming nuptials between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on May 19? Rest assured knowing that the day is almost here. And the occasion will most likely be perfect. If you don't believe me, look to the moon. The wedding date has the good ~vibe~ of the moon to make sure of it. If you've checked the moon cycle calendar for May and are wondering what the waxing crescent moon means for the royal wedding, the symbolism is heart achingly romantic.

When you reach for the moon, it's nice when the glowing rock in the sky is on your side. As we know, a full moon's beam illuminates things we need to face and leads to many charged journal entries. Feelings are felt and energies may feel a little bit more intense than usual. We've also heard about the significance of the new moon which happens in the middle of the moon cycle. It's a good time to start over. But what about the slices of the moon between full and new? Do they mean anything?

The waxing crescent moon isn't just a fine looking perch for someone to cradle in. The sharp shape represents what can be interpreted as a happily ever after.

On an astronomical level, according to Moon Giant, "a Waxing Crescent is the first Phase after the New Moon." That means the moon will continue to fill in, and we'll see more and more of it as we inch towards the full moon. But what does it all mean? If full moon's explosive energy affects us, can a waxing crescent carry a wave of its own vibes? The answer is yes. The astrological significance should not be overlooked even when there's not much of the moon to see.

If you thought a royal wedding couldn't get any more perfect, think again. Not only is the Queen in favor of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's union, but the moon is beaming its positive beams down on the nuptials. According to astrologer Natalia Kuna, "After the new moon, the moon 'waxes', meaning it gets bigger and builds up in strength and intensity, signifying the sprouting growth of the seed." She continues to explain, "Things are moving forward and there is the hope of more to come. It provides a burst of energy and forward moving strength and power that you can tap into." There's no question that Prince Harry and the soon-to-be royal, Meghan Markle, are already a power couple.

On another note, not to state the obvious or anything but, isn't marriage the start of a new journey? Yes. And to marry under a waxing crescent moon can only mean a positive, hopeful future.

Kuna goes on to mention that this particular phase of the moon is a prime time to deepen a commitment. When it comes to the royal wedding it seems as though the flowers have bloomed, the seating chart has been sorted and the stars and moons have aligned. Could the details be laced with anymore golden streaks? It seems this union will be a lasting one. At least if the moon's phase has anything to say about it.

Let's be real here, the royal couple has been the image of perfection since they giggled over their recollection of a roast chicken proposal on television. Full moon, new moon, or waxing crescent moon, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's May 19 ceremony is bound to be one bursting with love. However, it doesn't hurt that it will also be beaming with all the positive vibes from the moon above.