Have you ever hit it off with someone on a dating app, only for things to fall flat in person? Or maybe the opposite happened, where you didn't feel any chemistry, but then had a major connection once face-to-face? When looking into what each zodiac signs is like on dating apps, versus in real life, you can start to see a discrepancy. And for many folks, it has to do with their sign's communication style.

According to Haley Comet, an astrologer at Haley Comet Astrology, when using dating apps, you're only getting to know a person through their Mercury sign, which is the planet that represents communication. For those who are smooth talkers, it makes it easier for them to express themselves via text, which in turn means there are fewer surprises IRL.

If someone keeps their cards close to their chest, on the other hand, you won't really get to know them until you're in each other's company, at which point you might (or might not) be pleasantly surprised.

Of course, there's also the fact few people are 100% truthful on their profile. "When you're expressing yourself on a dating app, you get the ability to choose which aspects of yourself you highlight," Comet says. That increases the odds even more that some folks will come across one way online, but be completely different on a date.

Here, a quick breakdown of how each sign will act on dating apps, versus in real life.

Aries (March 21 — April 19) When talking to an Aries on a dating app, you should brace yourself for intense conversation. "This forward fire sign does not hold back and can't help but be authentic," Comet says. That's why before you've even said hi, they'll be telling you all about their life, and exactly what they want in a relationship. It can be a lot, but if you give them a chance, be prepared for a complete 180 in real life. While their bold approach seems abrasive on dating apps, Comet says, their charm and banter are always much more appealing in person. You'll be struck by their ability to hold a conversation, and by the end of the date, it'll feel like you really got to know each other.

Taurus (April 20 — May 20) Taurus isn't one to change the way they act based on the setting. They are who they are, whether they're texting, talking on the phone, or sitting across from you in a cafe. "Taurus is pretty authentic to themselves," Comet says, which can come as a relief if you're worried about someone being different IRL. They're also going to be romantic no matter what, whether that means sending you a poem via text or bringing flowers on a first date. Ruled by the planet Venus, they can't help but lay on the charm and are always going to look for ways to make the people in their life feel special.

Gemini (May 21 — June 20) Since the twins represent them, it's tough to predict what you're going to get with a Gemini. They are notoriously multi-faceted, Comet says, so you may engage online with one of the twins, then go on a date with someone who seems completely different. That said, as an air sign, Geminis are notoriously good at holding a conversation, and will make you feel at ease whether you're texting late into the night, or sipping wine at a sidewalk cafe. As Comet says, their banter and intelligence will shine through in any setting.

Cancer (June 21 — July 22) While many people are tough to talk to on dating apps, that'll never be the case with Cancer. As a security-focused sign, they'll want to open up ASAP so you can get to know each other. In fact, they often rely on dating apps to create a strong emotional connection before meeting up for a date, Comet says. That said, even though they open up via text, they can still be shy in person. The crab has a tendency to hide in their shell. But once they settle in, sip their coffee, and get to talking, Comet says they'll be just as sweet as they were on the dating app.

Leo (July 23 — Aug. 22) Leo is the poster child for "what you see is what you get." Their dating profile will be full of clear, bright pictures of their life, including their friends and hobbies they enjoy. And if you ask for more information, they'll share without thinking twice. So if you go on a date, rest assured there will be no surprises. As Comet says, "Leo is the sign of self-expression, and these sun-ruled natives can't help but let their glow shine, regardless of the medium."

Virgo (Aug. 23 — Sept. 22) When talking to Virgos on dating apps, it'll seem like you're being interviewed for a job, instead of looking for love. This sign is associated with the attainment of perfection, Comet says, so they'll ask very specific questions in order to see if you're a good match. They're often calculated with the information they choose to share about themselves as well, which can make for a stiff conversation. When meeting up for a date, you might expect more awkwardness, but the truth is they're always much more organic in person, Comet says. Once they're relaxed, they shed the interview-style, rapid-fire questioning in favor of a friendlier vibe.

Libra (Sept. 23 — Oct. 22) Libra is as charming as can be on dating apps, Comet says. As an air sign, they have a natural way with words, so it'll feel like you're talking to someone you've known for years. They will not only share freely about their lives, but they'll also ask all about your life which, as you likely know, is a trait that often seems few and far between online. The good news is, once you meet up in real life, they'll be just as sweet. And with Venus as their ruling planet, they'll also do their best to make a date super romantic, further adding to their kind, charming vibes.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 — Nov. 21) Scorpio is not one to share much on dating apps. Their profiles are always shrouded in mystery, with grainy photos and bios that seem like they're intentionally void of information. And that's because they are! As Comet says, Scorpio is incredibly private, so they aren't going to share much until they get to know you. It can make for some tough back-and-forth as you wait for them to respond to texts — and it might even seem they don't really like you. It's only after they feel comfortable enough to meet up in person that the real magic can truly happen. The more dates you go on, and the closer you become, the more a Scorpio will let you in. And you'll finally get to see just how much they care.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 — Dec. 21) As a sign that's always seeking the truth, Sagittarius tends to seem blunt on dating apps, Comet says. They ask hard-hitting questions and aren't afraid to "go there" when trying to get to know you. And in a world where so many people idly chat about the weather, it can seem intense. In person, though, their hilarious sense of humor will shine through, Comet says, and their straightforward approach will not only seem less offensive — it'll be downright refreshing. In fact, Sagittarians are great at online dating for this very reason. They aren't about to waste your time being dishonest or stringing you along. And that can make for a really powerful connection.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 — Jan. 19) If you're a sarcastic person, then you already know a dry sense of humor doesn't always translate well via text. It's easy to mistake a snarky joke or wry observation as rudeness. And as Comet says, that's exactly what happens with Capricorns on dating apps. The trouble is, they're often just as sly in real life, if to a slightly lesser degree. This is why it may take a while before you figure a Capricorn out, and really get to know them. But if you're both looking for the same thing, the effort can be worth it.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 — Feb. 18) Aquarius values their individuality above all else, which you'll notice right away with their attention-grabbing bio, Comet says. They'll use interesting photos from vacations, insert poetry and quotations, and even use bizarre pick-up lines in an attempt to stand out. The same will be true in real life, but being face-to-face will allow you to see that they've got more going on than quirkiness. "In person, they may be a little eccentric in style," Comet says. But you'll also see they're super friendly and intelligent, which is a recipe for a great date.