According to the Center For Disease Control And Prevention, 117 million adults in the U.S. have at least one chronic illness. So why isn't this something being discussed more? And more to that point, communication among couples where one partner has a chronic illness is essential for a healthy sex life.

"Communication is paramount," says Dr. Michael. If your partner has a chronic illness, be respectful, and be open to discussing what will make them feel most comfortable. "Don't be afraid to ask the person with the chronic illness to be intimate or talk it out with them coming up with ideas to adjust to sex, positions, times of the day," Dr. Michael says.

If you are the chronically ill person in your relationship, it can seem intimidating to discuss your sexual needs with a partner, but speaking up for yourself is essential, and can be liberating. "It can be really scary telling someone new that you can't have sex in certain positions due to joint pain or that you're incontinent due to irritable bowel syndrome (IBD) or Crohn's Disease and that it's possible to encounter poop during sex as a result," Grabert says. But avoiding the topic will only make it worse. "It can be even scarier when you have no idea how the person you're telling will react. I like to remind clients and students that we all have to make big disclosures around sex," says Grabert.

If you are feeling nervous, you can also let your partner know, so they understand the gravity of your vulnerability in the moment. "I find prefacing the disclosure by saying that you're nervous about the other person's reaction can cue them in to be more thoughtful in their response," says Grabert. And if you're ill and your partner responds poorly to your needs? "That's an important data point for you to consider," says Grabert. Is that really the kind of person you want to be with?