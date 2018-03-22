The weather hasn't exactly been cooperating thus far, but spring has officially sprung — and what better way to celebrate the (eventual) end of the icky winter weather than by heating things up in the bedroom? Adding a few of the best new sex toys to your collection is a quick and easy way to seriously reinvigorate your sex life, which, if you're anything like me, has probably been a little on the drab, routine, and even lazy side throughout the long, exhausting winter.

"As spring gets closer and the days get longer, we start to lose that winter gloom and perk up to embrace the warm weather," Rachel Hoffman, LCSW, sex therapist at the Long Island Institute of Sex Therapy, tells Bustle. "In general, people are just happier. That should certainly play out in the bedroom."

Now, with a whole spring and summer ahead of us to look forward to, we can let those warm-weather-induced good vibes follow us into the bedroom, whether that's by trying out creative new sex positions or simply having sex more often. But if you want some products that can spring clean your sex life, here are nine awesome new sex toys that are sure to start your spring off with a bang (wink wink).

2 We-Vibe Match We-Vibe We-Vibe Match $139 We-VibeBuy Now This new couples toy from We-Vibe is sure to please for both partners, thanks to its magical dual stimulation powers. Meant to be worn during sex, it provides couples with lots of sexy vibration stimulation, leaving their hands free to explore other erogenous zones. It has 10 vibration and intensity modes and, as an added bonus, it's also totally waterproof.

3 Eva II Dame Products Eva II $135 Dame ProductsBuy Now This mini vibrator might be cute AF, but don't underestimate its power: simply place the Eva II by Dame Products on your clitoris, tuck the small, flexible wings under your labia, and enjoy the hands-free stimulation — during either solo or partnered sex.

5 Le Wand Rechargeable Massager Le Wand Le Wand Rechargeable Massager $170 Le WandBuy Now Every sex toy collection needs at least one wand-style vibrator, and this sleek, beautiful rechargeable massager from Le Wand is a great option. It has 10 speeds, and 20 vibration patterns, so masturbation will never get boring (if that's even possible). Pro tip: spread the love and use it on your other erogenous zones, too.

6 b-Vibe Novice Plug b-Vibe b-Vibe Novice Plug $130 b-VibeBuy Now If your butt is feeling left out of the sex toy party, don't fret: this vibrating butt plug from b-Vibe is the perfect toy for anyone who loves anal play — even if you're just a beginner. The motor, located in the tip of the plug, has six speeds and 15 vibration patterns, which means plenty of sexy, pleasure-inducing possibilities.

7 Unbound Bean Vibrator Unbound Unbound Bean $29 UnboundBuy Now This sleek, discreet vibrator from Unbound might not look like much, but it's actually a powerful toy that's perfect for both broad and targeted stimulation. Ideal for beginners, this quiet, waterproof vibe comes in two super cute, Millennial-friendly colors: quartz pink and mint green (pictured above).

8 MysteryVibe Crescendo MysteryVibe MysteryVibe Crescendo $179 MysteryVibeBuy Now No two bodies are exactly the same, but if you want a product that's versatile enough to bring pleasure to just about anyone, the Crescendo by MysteryVibe has you covered. it's an ultra flexible, bendable toy that can be used for clitoral or G-Spot stimulation — and can even be bent into an S-shape and used for internal stimulation during oral sex.