9 Best New Sex Toys To Try In Spring 2018
The weather hasn't exactly been cooperating thus far, but spring has officially sprung — and what better way to celebrate the (eventual) end of the icky winter weather than by heating things up in the bedroom? Adding a few of the best new sex toys to your collection is a quick and easy way to seriously reinvigorate your sex life, which, if you're anything like me, has probably been a little on the drab, routine, and even lazy side throughout the long, exhausting winter.
"As spring gets closer and the days get longer, we start to lose that winter gloom and perk up to embrace the warm weather," Rachel Hoffman, LCSW, sex therapist at the Long Island Institute of Sex Therapy, tells Bustle. "In general, people are just happier. That should certainly play out in the bedroom."
Now, with a whole spring and summer ahead of us to look forward to, we can let those warm-weather-induced good vibes follow us into the bedroom, whether that's by trying out creative new sex positions or simply having sex more often. But if you want some products that can spring clean your sex life, here are nine awesome new sex toys that are sure to start your spring off with a bang (wink wink).
1Satisfyer Pro 2
If oral is your jam, then this is the toy for you. The Satisfyer Pro 2 uses "pressure wave simulation" to mimic the feeling of oral sex, and has a rep for giving women orgasms in record time. Will it work for you? You won't know until you try!
2We-Vibe Match
This new couples toy from We-Vibe is sure to please for both partners, thanks to its magical dual stimulation powers. Meant to be worn during sex, it provides couples with lots of sexy vibration stimulation, leaving their hands free to explore other erogenous zones. It has 10 vibration and intensity modes and, as an added bonus, it's also totally waterproof.
3Eva II
This mini vibrator might be cute AF, but don't underestimate its power: simply place the Eva II by Dame Products on your clitoris, tuck the small, flexible wings under your labia, and enjoy the hands-free stimulation — during either solo or partnered sex.
4iVibe Select iRock
For some seriously intense G-Spot stimulation, look no further than Doc Johnson's iVibe Select iRock. It might appear like your average rabbit style vibrator, but it has one unique feature that sets it apart from the crowd: its internal G-Spot stimulating shaft that not only vibrates but waves back and forth in a sexy "come hither" motion.
5Le Wand Rechargeable Massager
Every sex toy collection needs at least one wand-style vibrator, and this sleek, beautiful rechargeable massager from Le Wand is a great option. It has 10 speeds, and 20 vibration patterns, so masturbation will never get boring (if that's even possible). Pro tip: spread the love and use it on your other erogenous zones, too.
6b-Vibe Novice Plug
If your butt is feeling left out of the sex toy party, don't fret: this vibrating butt plug from b-Vibe is the perfect toy for anyone who loves anal play — even if you're just a beginner. The motor, located in the tip of the plug, has six speeds and 15 vibration patterns, which means plenty of sexy, pleasure-inducing possibilities.
7Unbound Bean Vibrator
This sleek, discreet vibrator from Unbound might not look like much, but it's actually a powerful toy that's perfect for both broad and targeted stimulation. Ideal for beginners, this quiet, waterproof vibe comes in two super cute, Millennial-friendly colors: quartz pink and mint green (pictured above).
8MysteryVibe Crescendo
No two bodies are exactly the same, but if you want a product that's versatile enough to bring pleasure to just about anyone, the Crescendo by MysteryVibe has you covered. it's an ultra flexible, bendable toy that can be used for clitoral or G-Spot stimulation — and can even be bent into an S-shape and used for internal stimulation during oral sex.
9Unbound Zip Vibe
As the weather starts to get warmer, that means plenty of opportunity to take your sexual escapades outdoors — so it's a good idea to have a super portable (yet powerful) vibrator for those on-the-go orgasms. This small but mighty bullet vibe is like a miniature version of the Unbound Bean, and will be a serious asset to your sex toy collection.
We all have different preferences when it comes to our sex toys, but if ever there was a perfect time to step outside of our sexual comfort zones and try a new kind of sex toy, it's spring. So what are you waiting for? Treat yourself to a new toy and watch as its rumbly goodness magically spring cleans both your solo and partnered sex life.