Booking an affordable vacation in a comfortable place to stay with decent amenities has been a lot easier ever since Airbnb came along and made house rentals a comparable option to hotel room stays. And now, with the introduction of the company's new Airbnb Luxe feature, impressive luxury travel is about to become a lot more accessible as well. Founders of Airbnb have come up with a way to make the kind of enviable luxe trips you see all over social media a reality for everyone and it's something any traveler is going to want to learn more about.

Airbnb Luxe is about more than simply renting a house, apartment, or a room for a place to stay while you're on vacation: it's about booking extravagant and glamorous homes that are so stunning they're basically destinations within themselves, and it even comes with extra help to make your trip the best it can possibly be. As Airbnb Co-Founder, CEO, and Head of Community Brian Chesky explained in a press release, "Today’s luxury traveler is craving more than just high-end accommodations; they seek transformation and experiences that leave them feeling more connected to each other and to their destination."

Airbnb Luxe is launching with a variety of more than 2,000 luxury homes all around the world. These aren't your average beach cottages or trendy apartments - these homes are handpicked, and had to be evaluated across more than 300 criteria in order to meet the standards Airbnb Luxe was looking for when it comes to both design and function. These homes offer much more than just a place to sleep at night. Not only are they aesthetically pleasing and basically created for enviable Instagram photos, but they also feature impressive design elements, unique features, and expensive appliances. Think your fanciest 5-star hotel, but as a house instead of just a room or suite.

On top of that, renting through Airbnb Luxe means you also get access to a "dedicated, highly trained trip designer" who helps you make sure your entire vacation goes smoothly. Trip designers do everything from handling the little annoying details (like checking in) to helping you plan interesting experiences outside of your home to arranging for things such as private chefs and childcare if needed. They're essentially there to make sure you have the best time ever.

There are a lot of options when it comes to where you want to stay, including award-winning homes in exotic countries like New Zealand and South Africa. If you've ever wanted to know what it's like to live in a castle in the French countryside, you have that option with Airbnb Luxe.

There are spots like The Fleming Villa in Jamaica, which is where Ian Fleming wrote his famous spy novels, for those who are looking for a little history with their vacation. At nearly $4,500 per night, it's not cheap, but it is a unique vacation spot.

Or you can opt for one of the most luxurious trips you could imagine: a private island in tropical French Polynesia, Nukutepipi, a spot curated by Guy Laliberte, who founded Cirque du Soleil and Lune Rouge. This one will run you nearly $150,000 a night, but if you can swing it, then, hey, good for you!

Airbnb Luxe also plans on adding luxurious options in major cities, like a historic artist's cottage in Kensington in London, or a French country club mansion that goes for more than $20,000 per night in Los Angeles, CA.

Now, as you can see, Airbnb Luxe isn't for everyone — the properties are expensive to rent, and they will be entirely unaffordable for a lot of people. That said, it taps into the travelers who are interested in the luxury travel market, something Airbnb has seen an increase in of more than 60 percent in the last year. So if that's something you're considering for your next vacation, this is certainly an impressive way to go about it.