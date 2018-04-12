It has been almost five whole years since The Office series finale. Luckily for fans, the cast has not strayed far from our TV screens at all. What is Angela Kinsey doing after The Office? It's always a good time to check in with the folks from Dunder-Mifflin.

Kinsey has been doing kind of everything, it seems. If you're a fan of sitcoms, and you probably are, you've seen the actor pop up in shows like New Girl, The Real O'Neals, Bad Judge, and most recently in A.P. Bio. In 2018, Kinsey filmed a pilot with Kat Dennings and Nicole Byer based on the "How May We Hate You" blog/book. She has also appeared in several films, basically working consistently as an actor for the last five years.

“It was such an amazing chapter in my life," Kinsey told Us Weekly in a recent interview about her time on the NBC series. "Most people [who recognize her for the role] expect me to be a b*tch, but it’s usually the opposite. I talk people’s ears off and I actually turn them off because I talk too much.”

She initially auditioned for Pam, she said in the interview, and thinks that Dwight and Angela are probably still holding down the farm. If a revival were ever to happen — which seems more and more likely by the day as NBC is developing some kind of reboot — that's where you would find the couple if they were to return. As for the actor, here are some of her recent projects, endeavors, etc.

A Vending Machine Jacket Saga

So this is like a whole thing that caught the internet's attention in 2018. While traveling in March, a UNIQLO vending machine caught Angela's attention and ensnared her mind until she finally bought a wine-colored jacket (which, by the way, is on sale right now). According to social media, she kind of hasn't taken it off since. It has gone on many Instagram adventures. The jacket sparked some memes, a separate instagram account, and even special request cookies.

Half Magic

Momentum Pictures on YouTube

This year, you can catch Kinsey in Heather Graham's new comedy — that Graham wrote and directed, by the way.

Haters Back Off

Recently, Kinsey played Miranda Sings' mother in the Netflix comedy. There are two seasons that you can check out right now.

The Hotwives Of Orlando & Las Vegas

She plays two characters in each version of Hulu's Real Housewives parody. It's beyond hilarious, seriously underrated, and also stars funny ladies you love like Casey Wilson, Tymberlee Hill, Danielle Schneider, and Kristen Schaal.

Baking With Josh & Ange

Baking With Josh & Ange on YouTube

Ummm, did you know that Kinsey and her husband have a cooking show on YouTube? Because now you know. It's informative and adorable.

According to a recent interview with Zimbio the couple was encouraged by Haters Back Off creator, star, and now fellow YouTuber Colleen Ballinger. Her husband would bring cookies to set, which is amazing in and of itself, and a new series was born.

"We bake all the time," said Kinsey in the interview. "We were looking for a creative outlet to have together, so Colleen inspired us. She lit the spark there."

She's BFF With Jenna Fischer

If you haven't been following The Office cast after the show ended, the most important thing to know is that Angela and Pam hang out all the time IRL. No fighting over the Party Planning Committee here, just friendship.

Kinsey also visited the Bustle Booth just last year to talk about what she looks for in comedic characters as well as her love of true crime documentaries — and she's a very good doodler.

Basically, since the NBC mockumentary ended, Kinsey has been doing a little bit of everything. And, according to her Instagram, the only thing Kinsey has in common with her stern American Girl doll clothes-wearing character from The Office is an affinity for cats. Honestly, who can blame her there?