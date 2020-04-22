You may be using your time in self-isolation to learn a new hobby, like making bread, puzzling, or (consensually) tying your partner up with intricate Japanese bondage. Whether you've always been into playing with restraints or you're just starting to learn the ropes, learning how to practice Shibari can tie up all your lusty loose ends.

Netflix's latest reality drama, Too Hot to Handle, even featured Shibari, "a technique used to improve intimacy and trust in relationships." While the contestants are shown with fancy bondage materials and get to work with a professional Shibari instructor, experts say it's totally possible to explore Shibari without breaking the bank or even leaving your house.

In an effort to spill the tethered tea, I spoke with Shibari artist Kitty Killin , Lazarus Redmayne of TheDutchy, and Rev. Rucifer, founder of Reiki Bondage, about Shibari, bondage, and getting a little knotty while social distancing.

What is Shibari?

According to Killin, Shibari, also known as Kinbaku, is a form of Japanese artistic rope bondage. "The word translates to 'to tie' or 'to bind' and refers to intricate and beautiful knots and patterns used to restrain and give sensation to the body," Killin says.

Redmayne adds that in modern usage, the term "Shibari" has become interchangeable with general "rope bondage," though they are not actually synonymous. "To practitioners, Shibari is just one of several styles and types [of rope bondage,]" Redmayne says.

Why practice Shibari?

If you've ever played with handcuffs or love to get pinned down, you may already know that you like to play with restraints or power dynamics. As Rucifer notes, Shibari can offer a sense of relinquishing control and building trust with a partner in an intimate and artistic way.

"Some enjoy the art and beauty of the rope and its placement on the body; others enjoy the intimate connection between partners, Rucifer says. "And some are more into sadistic/masochistic elements and use it as an outlet to give or receive pain as part of a BDSM practice."

Killin adds that rope can be used to restrain yourself or a partner, create sensations, and explore new positions.

However, it's important to note that Shibari is strictly sexual. Tying someone up (or getting tied up), Killin says, can build an intimate connection between partners.

"Shibari is a tool to learn about your partner’s body, to build trust between you and your partner, and to discover new and exciting intimacy," Killin says. "You’ll learn what feels good and what doesn’t."

What are some of Shibari's biggest misconceptions?

As Redmayne says, there is no "type" of person that practices rope bondage. "The images of scary dungeons and nasty people that you sometimes see in movies really don't play out," Redmayne says. "Most

