There's no beauty news better than the launch of an affordable new brand. Everyone loves a great deal, and that may be especially true when the deal is coming from an already established brand. The combination of trusted brand and affordable prices is what makes the announcement of Tarte's sister brand Sugar Rush a big deal for beauty lovers. If you're a fan of Tarte and want to save some cash on your beauty routine, get ready.

Tarte's Sugar Rush is the neon-hued, affordable collection you've been longing to get your hands on, and it's affiliated with a brand you probably already shop. While you won't be able to find the OG brand's iconic Shape Tape Concealer in Sugar Rush, you will be getting all new products from a company that you already trust. If that weren't enough to make you excited, every products in the new Sugar Rush line is under $30. To put it in perspective, that container of $27 Shape Tape could be the equivalent of multiple pieces from Sugar Rush.

According to a press release from the brand, Sugar Rush is a Gen Z-inspired collection of products, but can be used by people of any age, of course. The products are cruelty-free, vegan, and feature recyclable packaging. The new brand is launching with 17 new products from lip oils to eyeshadow palettes to body butter, and is set to be available for purchase on Feb. 24.

Courtesy of Tarte

As for where to buy the products, they'll be available on the Sugar Rush website, but if you want to shop in store, you'll need to do so at Ulta. The new line is an exclusive launch for the retailer [comma] and will be available both in physical stores and online.

Courtesy of Tarte

Major brands launching sister companies may not be anything new, but it certainly is exciting for beauty lovers looking to get high quality products for a price tag that's a bit more accessible.

In 2018, Seed Beauty, the company behind online favorite ColourPop Cosmetics, launched its own sister brand focused on skin care called Fourth Ray Beauty. The skin-focused products are a more wellness-based approach to skin care and feature cruelty-free and vegan items. In the line, customers can find items like cleansing oils, serums, and moisturizers for prices that are just great as ColourPop's own.

While ColourPop and Seed Beauty chose to focus on skin care with Fourth Ray Beauty, Sugar Rush includes makeup in its line-up just like Tarte. You'll actually find one existing Tarte product that's crossed over, the brand's Lights, Camera, Lashes 4-in-1 Mascara. The lash-lengthening product is joined by new Sugar Rush items like Don't Hate, Hydrate Moisturizer and the Vacay Day Fragrance Roller Ball. Basically, Sugar Rush has everything from body care to skin care to makeup all under $30.

Courtesy of Tarte

If Sugar Rush sounds like the adorably packaged, affordable line of your dreams, mark you calendar for launch day, Feb. 24. With no products over $30 and a mix of skin care, makeup, and body care, the new brand from Tarte has you covered with all the essentials.