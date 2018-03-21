So, you took the Myers-Briggs Type Indicator test, and you're excited to finally have your results and know what your special four letters are. But at the same time, you might also be like, "OK, now what?" Because, while it's totally satisfying to find out your type after taking the test, it's a bit confusing when you don't know what to do with the new information. But if you find yourself asking what the Myers-Briggs Type Indicator is used for, don't fret: There are actually a number of possibilities. The test isn't just there to give you a result, it's there to give you a result that leads you on a journey to even more self discovery. By no means is getting your results a conclusion — in truly in every way, it's a beginning.

From your personal life to the work place, there are lots of ways you can use your Myers-Briggs type to help you make smart choices for yourself, and to develop a deeper understanding of the way your mind functions. After you spend some time learning about your personality type, what each Myers-Briggs letter means, and how you relate to them, you can start thinking about each important aspect of your life and how to incorporate your results into them.

To get you started, here are some areas that you can apply your results to.

Finding A Career Giphy Your Myers-Briggs type can help you determine the kind of career that's most in-line with how you naturally are. For example, if you're a detail-oriented introvert, you're likely to thrive in jobs that require research and solo work, while if you're an emotionally-geared extrovert, you're likely to thrive in a job that allows you to interact with people and capitalize on your intuition.

Finding Love Giphy While finding a partner with the same exact personality type might not necessarily be a perfect match, knowing your type and knowing your potential partner's type can help you to understand each other early on in a way that typically doesn't become apparent until much later on.

Making Friends Giphy Knowing your friends' personality types can help you to understand them better, and learn how to better interact with them. Additionally, seeking out friends who have the same personality type as you is also a great way to ensure that you have people in your life who are very literally like-minded.

Finding Weaknesses Giphy While the Myers-Briggs Type Indicator is well-known for helping people understand their strengths, it's also a great way to help you highlight your weaknesses so that you are aware of them and can figure out how to work on them. If your personality type suggests that organization is hard for you but that you thrive in a structured environment, you know it's worth putting effort into your organizational skills. Simple!

Picking A Hobby Giphy Finding out whether you get your energy from spending time alone or with others, as well as whether you prefer thinking theoretically or logically, you can find a hobby you'll enjoy more than any others. What's engaging and thrilling for one personality type might be stressful and exhausting to another.

Understanding Your Sleep Habits Giphy You can learn a lot about what your sleep needs are from studying your personality type. Certain personalities get energized from certain activities, so they should avoid them at all costs when bedtime rolls around — while other personality types might have the opposite reaction. Knowing what stresses you can help you to understand what will calm you, which is insightful bedtime knowledge.

Learning How To Learn Giphy Each personality type obtains and comprehends information in a different way. Knowing your personality type can help you to gauge the best way for you to learn — which is useful in the classroom and the office.