This former Bachelorette knows a thing or two about choosing "the one." While celebrating her Fletch clothing line launch in Los Angeles, JoJo Fletcher dished to Bustle about Becca's men on the Bachelorette, her own wedding plans with Bachelorette winner Jordan Rodgers, and the wonderful chaos of life outside the show.

So who does she think will ultimately win Becca's heart? JoJo is pretty confident she's narrowed it down to two major contenders. "To be honest, watching the show there’s no doubt Garrett and Blake are the frontrunners. I see the connection she has with them, I don’t think there’s a chance for anyone else," she says. Still, she's keeping an open mind about the rest of the remaining contestants. "I’m starting to pick up on Wills a little bit. I’m starting to see him come to life and I’m like, 'OK! I see you there.' So I’m interested to see how his thing plays out," JoJo continues. "There’s some pretty funny guys in her season.... Pretty good cast, really. Entertaining."

Given that she believes Garrett is going far, what does JoJo think about his Instagram controversy, in which it was discovered that he had allegedly liked multiple offensive posts on the social media site? As someone who was once in Becca's shoes, JoJo has her own unique input on the situation.

"You know, Becca has already filmed this season. She has already made her decision, she’s already picked who she wanted to pick," she explains. "At the end of the day, it’s like, sure, he made some really horrible, unfortunate comments and whatever it was that he did. I can’t imagine he’s proud of that. I do believe he put out a really genuine apology, so it’s like, Becca knows him, she’s gotten to know them, and sometimes people have to be forgiven for their mistakes to grow and move on."

On May 31, Garrett wrote a lengthy apology on Instagram after allegedly liking insensitive photos, such as memes mocking the trans community, immigrants, minorities, and Parkland shooting survivors. Part of his apology explained:

"I am not perfect... but now I will always be more informed and aware of what I am liking and supporting, not just on Instagram, but in life... I am not the negative labels people are associating me with... Let my mistakes be a lesson for those who mindlessly double tap images, memes and videos on any social media content that could be many things including hurtful, degrading, and dehumanizing.”

Besides keeping up with Becca and her potential suitors, JoJo is proudly releasing her clothing line for the "everyday girl," and of course, she's in the midst of an engagement of her own. But after getting engaged to Jordan Rodgers in the Season 12 Bachelorette finale in 2016, fans are wondering: When will the two finally tie the knot?

Sorry to disappoint, Bachelor Nation. They're in no rush. JoJo is taking her time and she advises fellow newly engaged Bachelor Nation couple Ashley I. and Jared to do the same. "I could see them getting married fairly quickly. They’ve been friends for so many years so normally my advice would be to take it slow and I think that they should because a relationship is different than a friendship," she says. "It’s a different thing. But they’re gonna do what’s best for them."

As for her and Jordan? JoJo has an inkling the two will probably wake up one day and simply say, "'All right, now let’s do it,'" she says. "I’m not gonna elope, my mother would kill me. And I want a wedding! That’s a day I’ve been dreaming of my whole life." While the engagement is super exciting for the couple, it isn't everything right now.

"Life is really crazy right now. I still have my job and my career that I was doing before I was ever even on the show. I’m still developing homes and modeling houses on Dallas," JoJo says. "I love the idea of taking on more than one thing." And her guy is supporting her every step of the way (he even dropped by to give her a kiss on the forehead during the interview). "I have an amazing fiancé, Jordan has been beyond supportive and has loved it. He’s the best, I’m not kidding you. From all the flights we’d take for fittings, sketches, he’s come with me 90 percent of the time."

When the date does come, would the two be open to a televised ceremony like so many other Bachelor stars?

They're not ruling it out. "Jordan and I have discussed this. That’s the most important day in both of our lives. We would never sacrifice that moment just to have it televised," she says. "If we could have a wedding exactly how we’d want it, with the guests we’d want to invite, without drama of a reality TV show — sure. It would have to make total sense for us."

As for now, she's spreading her wings with the entrepreneurial endeavor Fletch. "I’ve been wanting to do this for so long, even before the show," she explains. "After... experimenting with clothes on the Bachelorette, I fell in love with fashion even more. I was like, it’s time." The line is designed for women who want to wear anything from cutoffs to t-shirts, sexy dresses to floral tops.

Breaking out of the Bachelor mold is no easy task, and although JoJo is forever grateful for the platform, it's time for her to move forward. "You don’t only want to be remembered as a Bachelorette. I feel like I work really hard in a lot of different aspects of my life, and before I was even on the show I was proud of the things I was doing and I’m still proud of what I’m doing," she says. "I think there’s that misconception that when you go on the show, you don’t have a job, you’re an Instagram whatever, that’s it. So I hate that. But I try not to think about it and carry on with my normal life... I just keep marching on."

Now the question remains: Will she or won't she design her own wedding dress?