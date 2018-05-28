A few days before Season 14 of Bachelorette premieres Monday, May 28, and fans are already talking about which of Becca Kufrin's 27 suitors are frontrunners — including Garrett Yrigoyen. So who is Garrett from The Bachelorette? According to his official ABC bio, he's medical sales representative from Reno, Nevada.

On May 24, TMZ published photos that they claim are of Becca kissing a man who might be her eventual fiancé — and some fans and media outlets have speculated that the man is Garrett. However, there is no confirmation has to who the man is and it's hard to see the man's face in the photos. Nonetheless, it has made Garrett a frontrunner for Becca's heart before the Bachelorette season has even began airing.

At first glance Garrett's vague professional description may not sound like the least bit intuned with Becca's youthful and fun nature. But according to the 29-year-old's Bachelorette bio on the offical ABC website, he just could have a lot in common with the Bachelorette who is known for her catchphrase, "Let's do the damn thing." Garrett's passions are listed as "fly fishing, hiking and snowshoeing," showing that he's definitely an adventure seeker, especially when it comes to being in the wild. And along with his outdoorsy nature, the Bachelorette suitor's bio stated that he has a bit of a sense of humor too — citing "perfecting his Chris Farley impression" as one of his favorite pastimes as well.

ABC/Paul Hebert

Garrett's social media presence seems to be locked for now, with his apparent Instagram and Twitter accounts being switched to private. So if you're eager to find out more about the outdoors-obsessed suitor, you'll just have to wait until the Season 14 premiere to do so. With Becca's love for traveling, and dynamic personality, however, it sounds like the Garrett and Becca could have a lot in common. And if Garrett is as good to Becca in person as he comes off on paper, the medical sales rep just may have a pretty good chance to making it to those hometown visits, after all.

If you've been keeping up with all of the antics surrounding the past season of the Bachelor, you know that Becca's journey to becoming the Season 14 Bachelorette was no small feat. The 28-year-old publicist, hailing from Minnesota, accepted the final rose and proposal from Season 22 Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr., only to have the rug pulled completely out from under her once the season wrapped. Arie broke off his engagement to Becca on-screen shortly after proposing in order to pursue Season 22 runner-up Lauren Burnham — totally leaving Becca devastated.

But in the midst of that devastation, Becca didn't let the devastating on-screen incident squash her desire to find true love. And as heartbreaking as the entire scenario was, without it, it gave Becca the chance to helm Season 14 of the Bachelorette, and as a result, getting the engagement she wanted.

ABC/Craig Sjodin

That's right — Becca has already spoiled her Bachelorette season before it even began. Becca revealed to People that her Bachelorette season will end with a magical proposal and she's happily engaged. In the interview Becca said,

"It was the happiest moment of my life. And it feels so good to say it. I still pinch myself, like, did that all just happen? It’s been a whirlwind."

Whether or not Garrett is, in fact, her fiance or one of the final four men standing, knowing that Becca is that much closer to her happily ever after is amazing. Seriously, with the mix of interesting, to the say the least, suitors at Becca's fingertips — including a "colognoissuer" (seriously), a former Harlem Globetrotter, a "social media participant," a guy dressed in a chicken costume — Bachelorette Season 14 is definitely not going to be one to miss. And fans are sure to be rallying behind Becca every step of the way, in hopes that she picks the right guy, come May 28 — when Becca's Bachelorette season finally begins on ABC.