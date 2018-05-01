While you may love the Oscars or the Golden Globes red carpets, fashion actually has another major night that eclipses them all. From models like GiGi Hadid to artists like Rihanna, the Met Gala is fashion's biggest night, but what time is the 2018 Met Gala red carpet? This evening is a commitment for sure, but for fashion fans, it's totally worth it.

As for when the Met Gala is? The date has been set for years. The event always falls on the first day in May. This year, that's May 7, but what time does the real event start? Because let's be honest. The gala itself is great, and seeing glimpses of celebrities partying and musicians performing is always fun, but the red carpet is the true star of the gala. According to HelloGiggles, the red carpet will begin at 7 p.m. ET/ 4 p.m. PT, that means that you may want to be prepared to devote your entire evening to the event. It's so worth it, though.

What makes the Met Gala red carpet a must watch? There's more than just one thing, but perhaps the biggest two are the fashions that range from wild to chic and the sheer number of celebrity attendants.

Is it just a fashion free-for-all? No, not at all. Each year, the Met Gala features a theme that attendees must abide by. Last year, the gala focused on the designs of Rei Kawakubo of Commes de Garçons. While some attendees didn't embrace the geometric shapes and innovative structures of Kawakubo's work, others crushed it. Rihanna's look at the 2017 Met Gala is a prime example of why you need to turn into the red carpet. The singer, actress, and beauty brand owner wore Commes de Garçons to the fundraiser, and it become one of the most iconic looks of the night.

Rihanna is actually kind of the queen of the Met Gala red carpet honestly. While her Commes de Garçons look made headlines last year, it was her 2015 look for the event that has all but gone down in the fashion history books. For the China themed gala of 2015, Rihanna chose to wear the work of Chinese designer Guo Pei, and when she appeared on the carpet, time may as well have stood still.

What do Rihanna's ensembles have to do with this year's red carpet, though? Everything, to be honest, and not just because she'll be attending but because the star is actually one of the hosts of this year's gala alongside designer Donatella Versace and human rights activist and attorney Amal Clooney. Not only will you be able to see her walk the red carpet in whatever fabulous thing she's no doubt wearing, but you'll know that she had a hand in the evening itself.

Like you've seen with the star's two previous appearances at the fundraising event, the gala always has a theme, and in 2018, the Met Gala will be home to the exhibit "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination," and as such, it is the theme for the evening's red carpet.

That's right, this isn't just a carpet and a way to raise money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art. The gala is always accompanied by an exhibit that will be displayed inside of the museum for guests to experience after the gala itself is over.

Whether you just love a good celebrity spotting or can't get enough fashion in your life, the 2018 Met Gala red carpet is going to be your must watch on Monday night. Set your alarms for 7 p.m. ET to catch all of the stylish action.