Who would’ve thought that the Smurfs press tour, the *checks notes* animated kids’ movie, would prove to be one of this year’s most stylish events? Anything Rihanna is involved in, however, is practically guaranteed to be chic. (I mean, the girl can make a Target run look like a fashion show.)

The “Diamonds” singer, who voices Smurfette in the 2025 film, already made waves last month when she first channeled her bluish character in a sheer baby-blue number that exposed her baby bump at the Belgium press stop. She embraced the same racy ethos over the weekend when she attended the movie’s Los Angeles premiere.

Rihanna’s Exaggerated Slip Dress

At the Smurfs premiere, the Fenty Beauty mogul walked the blue carpet in a dress that practically doubled as lingerie. Curated by her stylist Jahleel Weaver, Rihanna wore a black slip with a lacy brassiere-esque empire-cut top and a bump-hugging silken center.

The number, a custom-made interpretation of one of Saint Laurent’s Fall 2025 ready-to-wear looks, also featured a drop-waist detail — or in Rih’s case, a drop-bump detail. It had an olive ribbon tied into a bow that fully accentuated her belly, before protruding into a voluminous balloon skirt.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

To balance out the coquettish details, she threw on a vintage leather jacket. Worn haphazardly with one shoulder showing, the topper gave the look an edgy, cool-girl touch. She completed the ’fit with diamond earrings, black sunglasses, and an intentionally messy top-knot.

Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images

Since Rihanna’s first pregnancy in 2022, she’s given traditionally boring maternity style a much-needed revamp, proving there’s much, much more to dressing one’s belly than saccharine frocks and garterized waistbands. Now that she’s pregnant with her third child with A$AP Rocky, she’s become such a pro at bump-flaunting that she keeps out-dressing herself.

Her Kids Stole The Show

It’s practically impossible to steal the spotlight from Rih... unless you’re from the same bloodline. She walked the carpet with her kids, Riot Rose Mayers, 23 months, and RZA Athelston Mayers, 3, who looked equally stylish.

Like their mom, they, too, wore custom looks lifted straight from the runway. Theirs were even more recent — both mini suits were first seen on Jonathan Anderson’s buzzy debut for Dior just two weeks ago.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

My royal family.