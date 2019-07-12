On Friday, Trump announced that the nationwide Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids he promised are scheduled to begin Sunday, telling reporters that "they're going to take people out and they're going to bring them back to their countries ... " According to CNN, the goal is to reportedly target at least 2,000 people with court orders of removal. Amidst these updates, the American Civil Liberties Union posted a list describing what to do if ICE comes to your door.

An immigration official told CNN that the raids are expected to happen in 10 major cities including Atlanta, Baltimore, Chicago, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New Orleans, New York, and San Francisco. Some of the cities reportedly being targeted are sanctuary cities, but ultimately, that status can't guarantee protection.

On Thursday, alongside other immigrant rights organizations, the ACLU filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration in an effort to stop the upcoming ICE raids. “The Trump Administration’s plan to arrest and deport thousands of Central American families and children without giving them a fair day in court is both illegal and immoral,” the ACLU of Southern California's Senior Counsel Ahilan Arulanantham said, according to the Washington Post. “More than one hundred years ago, the Supreme Court decided that immigrants could not be deported without due process." She argued that refugees deserve to be protected by the same rules.

In addition to filing the lawsuit prior to Sunday's raids being confirmed, the ACLU has also been working to ensure that the families ICE is targeting know what to do in that situation. Here's what the organization suggests:

You Have The Right To Ask For An Interpreter American Civil Liberties Union If you are more comfortable communicating in a language the ICE officers do not know, you have the right to ask for an interpreter. According to the AP, immigration activists have been calling for interpreters with knowledge of Spanish, Mayan languages, and Zapotec to gain access to helping people detained at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Warrants Must Be Signed By A Judge Tom Cooper/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images According to the ACLU, an ICE administrative warrant doesn't give them permission to enter your house. It has to be signed by a judge.

You Can Ask Them To Leave Any Info At Your Door Tom Cooper/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images If ICE officers cannot or will not provide a warrant that is signed by a judge, you may ask them to leave your home and leave any information for you at the door. If you feel unsafe doing so, the ACLU advises trying to remain calm throughout the encounter.

Don't Resist If ICE Agents Force Their Way Inside Tom Cooper/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images If ICE officers enter your home without your consent, the ACLU encourages people to tell everyone inside the home to remain quiet and avoid physically resisting the officers to try to maintain as safe of an environment as possible.