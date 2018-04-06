You may have a job you love, though it may also come with some challenges, such as office politics or having to work a lot of overtime. While you don’t think those are too big a deal, something else may be — asking for a raise. You flash back to your initial interview with the company, when they said you’d be eligible for a raise at the one-year mark after your annual review. However, perhaps it’s been more than a year and you have yet to broach the asking-for-a-raise topic. Well, you’re probably not alone. If you are not sure how to go about it, knowing what to say if you want a raise will make things much easier.

“Women typically are much less likely to ask for a raise, because they’re afraid of seeming difficult or less likable (and research shows that women who negotiate are actually perceived as less likable, so this is a rational fear),” Emily Shutt, ACC, Money Mastery Coach, tells Bustle. “However, negotiating your salary throughout your career is crucial to closing the gender wage gap — whether you see it as a ‘necessary evil’ for the good of womankind or as an opportunity to develop confidence in your ability to articulate your value in the workplace — it matters.” Shutt also says asking is worth it, as it often results in getting the raise.

“What most women don’t realize, but research supports, is that in the majority of cases women who ask for raises do get them; they just ask for them way less often, and that’s the problem,” she says. “While there also needs to be a cultural shift around how we perceive women who negotiate, by failing to do so for fear of seeming less ‘nice,’ we shortchange ourselves financially (and emotionally) long-term, and only add fuel to the fire of wage inequality in the workplace.”

Like Shutt says, the key is asking in the first place. If you want to know exactly how to prep and what you should say if you want to ask for a raise, here’s what some career and finance experts advise.

Andrew Zaeh for Bustle Chances are, you probably make more of a difference at your company than you realize — in a good way, of course. And, once you start writing them all down, they’ll probably add up to many more than you thought. “In preparation for the salary conversation with your boss, first start by making a list of personal wins,” Brianna McGurran, student finance and careers expert at NerdWallet. “Do this regularly so you don’t forget the amazing work you do. Start a Google doc or email draft and jot down metrics or pieces of praise that demonstrate your value to the team."

Jacob Lund/Fotolia Even if it’s not the time of year you’re going to ask for a raise, Maggie Germano, Certified Financial Education Instructor and financial coach for women, suggests checking in with your boss regularly if you're not doing so already. “Most bosses are not going to decide to give you a raise or promotion on their own,” she tells Bustle. “You need to ask for it, while also showing that you deserve it. So if you don’t already have regular check-ins, set them up. Meet weekly or bi-weekly to let your boss know what you’re working on and any successes you’ve had. Also, make sure to ask your boss for feedback from them. This can be a difficult conversation to have, but it’s so important!” In asking for feedback, Germano has a few ideas. “Ask if there is anything you can do better, if there’s anything you’re already doing well, and if they have any advice for moving up within the organization,” she says. “Then, when you’re ready to ask for a raise, use one of these regular meetings to do so, and make sure you bring your research and proof of why you deserve the raise!”

Andrew Zaeh for Bustle You still may not know how much of a raise to ask for, and that’s where talking to mentors in your field comes into play. McGurran says to do this to determine how much more money you should ask for. “The average raise varies across industries, and some companies have more room to boost your salary than others, depending on performance and budget,” she says. You should also look online. “You can find the going rate for your role using tools like LinkedIn Salary, PayScale and Glassdoor’s Know Your Worth estimator, so you’ll learn if you’re underpaid based on industry and location,” McGurran says. Germano agrees about assessing what others in your job are making. “With all this information in hand, you’ll be able to point to it to back up your ask,” she says. “Your boss (and HR) will see that you have legitimate salary data, not just the desire for more money.”

Hannah Burton/Bustle You may not be comfortable asking for the raise amount you really want — and deserve — but now’s the time to practice asking for it. “Make sure you also get clear on how much money you really want, not just what you think you can get,” Germano says. “What you desire matters!”

Hannah Burton/Bustle While you may be having regular check-ins with your boss, it’s also good to schedule your asking-for-a-raise meeting in advance. “Most companies only offer small yearly cost-of-living raises (if they even offer pay increases at all), which means the responsibility to dramatically increase your salary is squarely yours,” Teague Simoncic, Career Coach with Ama La Vida, tells Bustle. “If your company is one to offer standard yearly increases, schedule a meeting with your supervisor a few months before then to discuss your raise request in order to give them enough time to work it into the rest of that year’s budget changes.” Now that you’ve done the asking-for-a-raise prep work, it’s time to put all of the above into action and talk to your boss.

Sergey Nivens/Fotolia Chances are, your boss is a busy person, so every minute of their day counts, so appreciate that they’re taking time to meet with you. “When you get in there, thank them for meeting with you and share an overview of the purpose of the meeting,” Shutt says. You can say something like, ‘I’ve been a part of this team for ‘x’ amount of time and have really enjoyed being a part of the overall success of the company. At this point, I’d like to discuss my compensation and how it reflects my contributions.’”

taka/Fotolia You should know, inside and out, what value you add to the company when you meet for your raise, “In this discussion, it’s important to not focus what you want to do for the team, but what you’ve already accomplished,”. Simoncic says. “This is your time to shine, so think carefully about which accomplishments you’d like to highlight and how you can relate them to your organization’s broader mission. Finally, use the power of measurable data to help build your case — if you contributed directly to a 10 percent increase in appropriate handwashing behaviors in your busy emergency room, or brought in an additional $35k in revenue as compared to last quarter.”

puhhha/Fotolia Perhaps you’re having financial troubles at home — your partner was laid off or you lost a side hustle you had. While these are significant problems, Simoncic advises to keep your raise meeting all-business and to keep your personal needs out of it. “When we’re really in a crunch, it can be easy to succumb to the temptation of appealing to your employer’s emotions,” she says. “...However, that doesn’t mean you should bring that into the conversation. Your employer is ultimately concerned with what you bring to the table as a member of the team, not with your struggle to get to work.” Kavita Sahai, Coachultant (Coach + Consultant) and Founder of HaveBigPlans.com, also recommends leaving the personal out of it. “The key is to focus on why you deserve it instead of any personal reasons you may need it,” she tells Bustle. “For example, ‘I am enjoying my role taking charge of ‘x’ and feel like I have achieved ‘y.’ According to industry standards, a typical person in this role would earn ‘z,’ and I would greatly appreciate your consideration and advocacy to get me to that same level.’”

Anton/Fotolia Shutt says to have a precise monetary amount in mind, based on all the research you’ve done in advance. “Have a precise figure that you’re aiming for, and state it confidently when it’s time,” she says. “You’ve come all the way to this point, so don’t freak out and mutter some arbitrary range of numbers that are higher than what you make right now! Having a precise figure indicates that you did your research and that you have some backup for your number.” Shutt also says to make sure you are being realistic about that figure. “Of course, if the salary you’re looking for is twice the norm for your industry and experience level because you completely made it up, that’s going to be obvious and won’t be taken seriously. But if your research reveals that you can reasonably anticipate earning anywhere from $60-75K in your field at your level, I’d recommend going in with something like $72K versus saying that you’re fine with anything in that $60-75k range. Be precise.”