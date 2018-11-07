As the polls closed on Tuesday, it became clear that many candidates across the country had made history. However, not all races were decided on Election Day; in some states, a candidate's inability to obtain more than 50 percent of the vote can be what triggers a runoff election, thereby delaying the finalization of election results.

In some states, a simple majority is sufficient to take home a victory. In others, however, a candidate must obtain more than 50 percent of the vote to win a race; if they don't, the top two candidates must face off again in a runoff election. For example, Mississippi voters don't yet know whether Democrat Mike Espy or Republican Cindy Hyde-Smith will be their next senator; neither candidate managed to obtain the minimum 50 percent, per The Washington Post. According to Vox, Espy and Hyde-Smith will run for the Senate seat again later this month.

Mississippi was not the only state with a race too close to call on Election Day. According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution's Greg Bluestein, Democrat Stacey Abrams has not yet conceded to Republican opponent Brian Kemp because she believes the Georgia gubernatorial race could be headed for a runoff, especially after all of the mail-in ballots are tallied. According to Politico, both Abrams and Kemp prepared for the possibility of a runoff ahead of Tuesday's midterms.

The Louisiana secretary of state election is also headed to a runoff; Republican Kyle Ardoin and Democrat Gwen Collins-Greenup beat out seven other candidates on Tuesday, and will compete against one another in a runoff election on Dec. 8. And in Arkansas, where candidates only need 40 percent of the vote to win, Baker Kurrus and Frank Scott Jr. will advance to a runoff in Little Rock's mayoral election after neither candidate was able to meet this threshold.

