What Triggers A Runoff Election In These States Could Drag Out Their 2018 Midterms Results
As the polls closed on Tuesday, it became clear that many candidates across the country had made history. However, not all races were decided on Election Day; in some states, a candidate's inability to obtain more than 50 percent of the vote can be what triggers a runoff election, thereby delaying the finalization of election results.
In some states, a simple majority is sufficient to take home a victory. In others, however, a candidate must obtain more than 50 percent of the vote to win a race; if they don't, the top two candidates must face off again in a runoff election. For example, Mississippi voters don't yet know whether Democrat Mike Espy or Republican Cindy Hyde-Smith will be their next senator; neither candidate managed to obtain the minimum 50 percent, per The Washington Post. According to Vox, Espy and Hyde-Smith will run for the Senate seat again later this month.
Mississippi was not the only state with a race too close to call on Election Day. According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution's Greg Bluestein, Democrat Stacey Abrams has not yet conceded to Republican opponent Brian Kemp because she believes the Georgia gubernatorial race could be headed for a runoff, especially after all of the mail-in ballots are tallied. According to Politico, both Abrams and Kemp prepared for the possibility of a runoff ahead of Tuesday's midterms.
The Louisiana secretary of state election is also headed to a runoff; Republican Kyle Ardoin and Democrat Gwen Collins-Greenup beat out seven other candidates on Tuesday, and will compete against one another in a runoff election on Dec. 8. And in Arkansas, where candidates only need 40 percent of the vote to win, Baker Kurrus and Frank Scott Jr. will advance to a runoff in Little Rock's mayoral election after neither candidate was able to meet this threshold.
More to come ...