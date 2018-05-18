It's a little hard to believe that the royal wedding is around the corner. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be tying the knot on May 19, but in the midst of obsessing over the couple's extravagant wedding plans, some of the most important details, like, what will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's titles be post-nuptials, are often ignored. And according to many royal experts (including the BBC), it looks like the newlyweds could become the new Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

It's being reported that there's a possibility that the Prince and Meghan could hold any one of the vacant dukedoms for Clarence, Connaught, Cumberland, Kendal, Ross, Sussex, Windsor, or Albany — according to the BBC. But, royal experts are almost convinced that Queen Elizabeth will choose to bestow the couple with the dukedom of Sussex. It's being said that the title was last held by King George III's sixth son and ninth child, Prince Augustus Frederick, nearly 200 years ago, and besides neither of his two marriages being recognized by the King as "legtimate," and as a result, none of his children being considered heirs of the throne, the title doesn't hold any controversy.

Upon marriage, the Prince's brother and sister-in-law Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, recieved more than one title by the Queen — including Scottish titles Earl and Countess of Strathearn, and Northern Irish titles Baron and Baroness of Carrickfergus. But when it comes to the Prince and his soon-to-be-wife Meghan, they may not recieve the same honor.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

While speaking to the BBC, Debrett's Peerage and Baronetage's associate editor Lucy Hume explains why, saying, "Prince William was given English, Scottish and Irish titles but it is more likely Prince Harry will only get English and Scottish titles." Presumably because Prince Harry "is the younger son and not directly in line to the throne."

As mentioned, Prince Harry's English title, which is the dukedom, would more than likely be over Sussex, and if Hume's prediction is correct, the Prince could also receive the Scottish title of "Earl." But here's the thing: the Prince and Meghan's new titles won't necessarily mean that they'll be "ruling" anything, any time soon. Even for Prince William and Kate Middleton, their titles, though sounding super official, didn't come with any ordinances. It's being reported that out of the six royal dukedoms, only two of them came with territories — and they belong to Queen Elizabeth, Duke of Lancaster, and the Prince's father, Charles, Prince of Wales, Duke of Cornwall.

Just as it's been rumored that Queen Elizabeth has leading the entire wedding situation — including giving the Prince Harry and Meghan her consent to marry, authoring the invitations for the big event, and hosting the nuptials at her Windsor Castle residence — the decision over which title the Prince Harry and Meghan will bestow is ultimately hers as well.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Also awaiting to be confirmed is the Prince and Meghan's chosen honeymoon destination. Though the couple are expected to delay their honeymoon a week to allow for their busy work schedule, it's been rumored that the soon-to-be-newlyweds will be venturing off to the southwestern African country of Namibia for a little R&R. With the press keeping such close tabs on the the couple's every move, the remote country is the perfect place for Prince Harry and Meghan to get a little privacy. After all, any vacation spot that's considered private enough for Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt to choose for the birth of one of their children, should be secluded enough for the royals.

Since the announcing on their engagement in Nov. 2017, it's been a total whirlwind experience following the Prince and Meghan as they planned for their big day. And now with Saturday's ceremony happening pretty soon, the world will finally get to see all of the wonderful surprises they have in store.