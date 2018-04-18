Counting down the days until Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to walk down the aisle feels like an event in its own right. Fans have been waiting with bated breath for a glimpes of the royal and royal-to-be's wedding plans, and now, thanks to Travel and Leisure, enthusiasts can get a peek into where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's honeymoon might be. And, spoiler alert: it sounds too magical to be true.

According to the travel magazine's report on April 16, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are looking at spending their first few days as Mr. and Mrs. in Namibia. The soon-to-be newlywed's honeymoon deets have yet to be confirmed, but if they do actually choose this southwestern African country as their romantic destination, they'll be in for quite a treat. Travel and Leisure reports that it's filled with a slew of breathtaking experiences that everyone must have at least once in their life — including safaris, venturing off to the Sossusvlei sand dunes, and luxurious camps for supreme pampering.

Markle and Prince Harry aren't strangers to the continent, however. Traveling to Africa seems to be quite special to the pair. In a BBC interview, the two revealed that they fell in love while on a trip to Botswana. But, the engaged couple won't be the only famous faces to have touched down in the exotic land. It's being reported that it was once a frequent get-a-way for celebrities Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, as well.

As if all of their honeymooning "what-ifs" are not thrilling enough, thinking over the couple's nuptial plans will totally get you excited for their big day. Before heading off to Namibia, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's whirl wind wedding event is planned for May 19. So far it's being reported that they'll say "I do" at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, which holds a special place in the hearts of the royal family members. The chapel is attached to Queen Elizabeth's primary residence, and was also the place where Prince Harry was christened in 1984. And when it comes to housing other royal weddings, the chapel has been the venue for that of Prince Harry's uncle Prince Edward in 1999 and cousin Peter Phillips in 2008.

Post-nuptials, Prince Harry and Markle will call Nottingham Cottage their official home, which also was the first residence for newlyweds Duke and Duchess of Cambridge William and Catherine. Unlike Princess Kate, however, Markle won't become a British citizen right away. The Suits actor will have to apply for a British citizen and make time in her seemingly busy schedule to both study for and take Life in the U.K. test, too.

Speaking of Suits, Markle's Season 7 exit from the USA Network hit will take place during the two-hour season finale, scheduled for April 25. And just as Markle is gearing up to walk down the aisle, her character Rachel Zane just may have a wedding of her own on her hands.

When speaking to The Hollywood Reporter about Markle's exit, her costar Patrick J. Adams, better known as Mike Ross on the show, hinted at what's to come for Rachel and Mike in the final season, saying:

"Without spoiling too much, yes, I think Mike and Rachel are two characters that there has never been any question that they’re in love and that they’re meant for each other and that they’re willing to go to great lengths and sacrifice a ton in order to keep their relationship going."

Here's to hoping that Mike and Rachel get the proper sendoff that they deserve so much. But lucky for fans, they'll get to watch Markle walk down the aisle at least once in the coming month.