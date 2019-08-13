Whether you're currently in a relationship or you're happily single, you probably know some of the qualities that make you a wonderful romantic partner. But you might not realize what you need to work on in a relationship, unless you've had previous partners point that out to you. According to an astrology expert, your zodiac sign can suggest where you stand to improve in order to be the best partner possible to the one you love.

Some zodiac signs are regularly looking for ways that they can become a better partner. Virgos, for example, are on constant personal growth alert, Karrie Myers Taylor, an astrologer for life empowerment, tells Bustle. "They are always willing to see their own flaws, so they can strategize a way to fix them," she says. If you're an Aries or a Scorpio, you're also probably someone who's willing to look at yourself and determine ways that you can be more loving or supportive in a relationship. No matter who you are, though, there's always room for growth, whether it's something as small as remembering to relax with your partner more or something as major as learning to become a better listener.

Whatever area could use some growth for you, here's the one behavior you could work on in a relationship, according to an astrology expert.

1. Aries (March 21 - April 19): Not Being Self-Centered Tina Gong for Bustle "Aries folks represent the first stage in human development, when we are born into the world and everything is about 'me,'" Taylor says. That means that, as an Aries, you sometimes tend to put yourself first in a relationship. While self-love and self-care are definitely important, it's good to be able to consider your partner's needs, desires, and goals as well. "We need that Aries energy in the world, because Aries people show us how to set plans in motion and just go for it," she says. "But, in relationships, Aries have to work on realizing that their partner is a whole other person, with needs and goals that may not factor into the Aries lifestyle."

2. Taurus (April 20 - May 20): Being Willing To Change "Taurus people are set in their ways — they don't call them 'the bull' for nothing," Taylor says. As a Taurus, you probably don't love to change your habits or your routine, even to accommodate your partner. This is a great opportunity to grow, though, because in a good relationship, each person will experience some personal growth, instead of staying exactly who they were before the relationship began. Instead of sticking firmly to your interests and your opinions, try to hear your partner out when they're telling you about a TV show that they love or when they introduce you to a great book series. You just might find a new favorite.

3. Gemini (May 21 - June 20): Connecting Emotionally Tina Gong for Bustle As a Gemini, you're likely a lifelong learner. Any little tidbit of information that you come across probably piques your interest, no matter how small. While this kind of curiosity can be wonderful, Geminis can tend to be in their heads, looking for the next new bit of information, Taylor says. "It can be hard to carry on an intimate partnership when one person is always looking at online crosswords and Yelp reviews," she says. While your partner probably loves it when you share the newest fact that left you fascinated, be sure to also talk about your feelings, so that you can connect on a deeper level.

4. Cancer (June 21 - July 22): Keeping Things Equal As the most nurturing, emotional sign of the zodiac, Cancers are folks who are naturally good at caring for other people. "But in relationships, that's often the problem," Taylor says. "Cancer people can love you so much they start to resemble your mom or your dad." While it might feel so natural for you to take on a caregiving role in the relationship if your partner is sick or struggling with their mental health, aim to keep things more equal when you're both feeling healthy. No matter how long you've been together, keep showing your partner cute gestures of your romantic love, like writing them a love letter or planning a sexy date night.

5. Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22): Being A Good Listener Tina Gong for Bustle "Leos are always the life of the party, but sometimes they think you've come to see an actual show, not socialize," Taylor says. "Leos think they are being generous if they let you get a word in edge-wise." As a Leo, if this is a quality you see in yourself, do your best to work on being a good listener to your partner in addition to sharing your own thoughts and feelings. Ask them open-ended questions about themself, and then listen intently to their answers so that you can truly get to know them on a deeper level.

6. Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22): Being Gentle You could think of Virgos as the coaches or personal trainers of the zodiac, because they often see your potential before they get to know you on a deep level, Taylor says. While your faith in your partner's ability to achieve great things can be so encouraging to them, it can sometimes come off as critical. As a Virgo, you want your partner to be their best self and reach their highest goals, but remember to be gentle with them as you support their dreams. You don't want to fall into the habit of pushing them, rather than loving them.

7. Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22): Individuality Tina Gong for Bustle "Libras are naturals in relationships, but codependence can be an issue," Taylor says. "It's important for Libras not to get so lost in one another that they never make a decision that moves the relationship forward." Of course, being a deeply loving Libra can be a fantastic trait to have as a partner. Just make sure that you're setting aside time to develop as an individual even though you're in a committed relationship. As you develop your own habits and interests by spending time on your own, you'll have plenty to talk about when you and your partner do come together to connect.

8. Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21): Surrendering Control Anybody, regardless of their zodiac sign, can get jealous in a relationship. But as a Scorpio, you tend to be more suspicious and jealous than others. "[Scorpios] are extremely cautious when letting someone into their lives who might cause more upheaval," Taylor says. "Scorpios need to work on trust and surrendering control, so they can fully enjoy being in a relationship." While it can be difficult to just let your partner do their thing without constantly worrying about them being unfaithful, do your best to give them their space. Try talking to them about your specific concerns if you have any, so that the two of you can discuss any issues that are bothering you.

9. Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21): Being Willing To Learn Tina Gong for Bustle If you're a Sagittarius, chances are you're very intellectual. You are probably well-read, with deep philosophical beliefs. You might run into trouble if you aren't willing to entertain the possibility of another person's point of view, though. "Sagittarius in a relationship needs to open up to idea that maybe they don't know it all; maybe they can learn something from their partner, as well," Taylor says. For example, even if you're pretty set on your opinion that historical fiction books are the best, try borrowing one of your partner's favorite fantasy novels. At worst, you'll be expanding your mind a bit. But at best, you'll find a new passion to talk about with your partner.

10. Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19): Appreciating Differences Capricorns are sometimes known as the "business people" of the zodiac, and love to partner with career-mind folks, Taylor says. So, if your partner takes a risk and decides to work for themself, or is someone who doesn't prioritize work in the first place, you might run into some issues. Instead of expecting that your partner will share the same work-life balance that you do, do your best to celebrate their individuality. Try taking a long lunch break to meet your partner at a cute cafe or helping them out with the business that they are trying to start.

11. Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18): Relaxing Tina Gong for Bustle One of your enormous strengths as an Aquarius is your constant focus on thinking for others and your desire to positively impact the world. But sometimes you might forget that a relationship isn't an act of social activism, Taylor says. "Aquarians in relationships love to bring their big, prophetic ideas into the present, and forget that partners are there to enjoy each other, not just shake up the establishment," she says. If your partner is also politically-minded, that's great. But make sure that you build in some time to take care of yourself and to just chill with your partner.