A Bachelor season isn't even airing right now, but there's been drama abound off-screen thanks to two of the franchise's former leads, Rachel Lindsay and Colton Underwood. According to Us Weekly, Rachel and Colton's feud has taken yet another turn — there's now a potential podcast session to squash the drama on the horizon. But wait, how did this feud even begin in the first place?

Apparently Rachel and Colton's conflict traces back to early October, which is when the former Bachelor first conveyed he had a bit of an issue with Rachel. On an Us Weekly Instagram post about Rachel's friendship with Raven Gates coming to an end, Colton commented, "Shocker. Rachel mad at another person... does she like anyone?" While it's unclear what exactly caused the strife between the two, it appears as though Colton's girlfriend, Cassie Randolph, is somehow involved, too.

According to E! News, Colton later added a follow-up IG comment, explaining he didn't actually care about the drama between Rachel and Raven. What he took issue with was "the countless number of times [Rachel has] spoke poorly of me … including that time she ran her mouth about me to Cassie … Funny thing is I have never met her."

In response, Rachel invited Colton to come on her podcast, Bachelor Happy Hour, in order to hash things out. As she explained on the YouTube series Whit & Ry on Oct. 16, she was unsure where his comments were coming from, but would gladly talk it through as mature adults. Additionally, she clarified that she did not badmouth Colton to his girlfriend. Instead she recalled telling Cassie at an event in July that she felt "indifferent" about Colton because, as she put it, she never felt like she got to know the "real" him during his time on TV.

Well, that same day, Colton tweeted he's down to come on her podcast in order to explain his side — as long as it remains "raw, unedited and untouched." He threw in, "Looking forward to meeting you & pointing out your hypocrisy over the last year." Bachelor Nation alums, Wells Adams and Tyler Cameron, responded to Colton's tweet, hinting they're invested in how this all plays out.

When it comes to Rachel and Raven's feud (which came to light thanks to Rachel's recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live), neither has opened up about what actually led to their friendship breakup. Instead, Rachel said, "I promised I wouldn't say, but it was enough for me to not want to be friends with her anymore." Meanwhile, a Reddit user claimed that trash-talking in a Facebook group with Bachelor in Paradise cast members may have had something to do with it.

Based on Rachel's promise, her and Raven's feud may remain a mystery, but at least the drama with Colton can finally get cleared up on that podcast.