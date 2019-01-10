The depths of winter may still be ravaging your city, but that doesn't mean you can't look forward to spring and summer. Thanks to Gabi Fresh's new 2019 Swimsuits For All summer collection, you'll be daydreaming about a swimming pool or beach in Europe for the rest of the winter months.

In case you don't know Gabi Fresh by name, you probably know her face. She's a major playing in the body positivity movement and has been for years now. Not only is she the creator of the fatkini, but alongside her work with Swimsuits For All, she created two different lingerie collections with Playful Promises, and started her own brand, Premme, with fellow body positive activist Nicolette Mason. Basically, she's a big deal, and her impact on the fashion world isn't slowing down.

Earlier this week, Gabi Fresh (who's real name is Gabi Gregg) announced that her new line of swimwear for Swimsuits For All had officially launched. Fans don't have to wait to see the new pieces nor do they have to mark their calendars for when to buy the pieces. They're available right now thanks to Gregg and the brand.

What's in the collection, though? It's a mix of shapes and styles for everyone, and maybe the coolest part is just how many cool and different textures Gregg worked into the pieces.

Last year, Gregg launched two collections with Swimsuits For All. The first was centered around jungle vibes and featured leopard prints and grommets. Basically, sexy was on the fatkini menu. For her second collection, Gregg went more carnival meets tropical with vibrant, bold colors and fun prints such as palm trees. For her new collection, nature and the elements seem to be the inspiration, and the textures in the new pieces are so good as a result.

One of the standouts in the campaign is actually the suit that Gregg is wearing herself. The cut-out one-piece with a latex bottom and zipper is so different from anything fans have seen from Gregg's collection, and the latex is super sexy.

Gregg also incorporated what seem to be mountain-inspired fabrics. The designs feature a glitter-striped material in a bikini and a one-metallic mesh style. The bikini is a total classic silhouette while the one-piece features a high-cut thigh with strappy details.

Gregg also has some serious fire in her new collection, too. The Blaze Underwire Swimsuit is a gorgeous red with exposed velvet seams that's basically the embodiment of fire.

If you're looking for bright color, Gregg's got that for you, too. Her Riptide bikini is perfect for sun and surf loving babes.

Gregg also seems to have brought back a favorite in a brand new way. During her last collection, she crafted a sheer white tee mean to go over a swimsuit, and this time, in line with the natural theme, she's gone with a stone grey version.

If you want to shop more from Gregg's collection with Swimsuits For All, head over to the brand's website now. There's a bit of something for everyone in this perfect new set of swimwear.