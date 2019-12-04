Glossier has been on a roll this year. They've launched a seemingly endless stream of new genius products (think Futuredew, Blackberry and Mango Balm Dotcom's and Pro Tip eyeliner), have launched the UK's first longer pop-up in London's Covent Garden, and for Black Friday, they released an impressive 15 new sets. And they've now rounded up 2019 by introducing one last curated collection: The Skincare Edit. So what's in Glossier's new 'The Skincare Edit' set, and how can you get your hands on it in time for Christmas?

The brand's new addition is selling itself as "a limited edition set of their modern skincare essentials in mini, giftable form," and promises to contain everything you'd need for fresh, glowing skin. The products included all come in cute mini form, which first off are excellent collectors items for Glossier fans (remember, this is limited edition), and secondly, make perfect holiday on-board luggage takeaways. The set is also arguably the best thing to pick up from Glossier right now to gift to your closest beauty fan friend or family member come Christmas Day.

Included are six Glossier legends, from old classics to new favourites. There's a 60ml Milky Jelly Cleanser, A 15ml Super Bounce serum, and a 15ml Priming Moisturiser Rich; in short, all you really need for your perfect three-step skincare routine. Then in addition, for extra glowy mornings, there's a 15ml helping of their latest skincare product Futuredew, and two completely adorable 7ml Balm Dotcom's in Original and Rose flavours.

Glossier

In addition to the set of six Glossier bestsellers, there is also a little exclusive in there, in the form of a pink logo headband. It's common knowledge that Glossier merch goes like gold dust, so this is an extra special detail that sets it apart from other sets. The Skincare Edit is housed in a recyclable carry case that is lovely for gifting, too.

Glossier

The good news is that this newest edit is already available to shop both online and in-store at the Covent Garden pop-up, and retails for the fair price of £42.

What's more, the brand is also releasing a limited edition silky scarf that's emblazoned with Balm Dotcom swatches. You can either buy it straight up for £15, or spend £65 in store or online and receive it for free. For real.

Glossier

This set is Glossier all over, and is a great way to round up the brand's exciting year of launches. I can't wait to see what they bring out in 2020!